Stocks

Bay Street Likely To See Mixed Open

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 6 days ago

(RTTNews) - It's likely to be a mixed start for Canadian shares Thursday morning, with investors tracking commodity prices and the trend in European markets where stocks are turning in a mixed performance. With a slew of corporate earnings updates flooding the market, activity is likely to remain somewhat...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

International Business Times

Stocks Steady Before Fed Decision On Stimulus

Stock markets steadied and the dollar retreated Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy. World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations. "If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's...
Business Insider

Canadian Stocks Close Mostly Higher On Late-Day Strength

(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction for much of the session on Wednesday, Canadian stocks moved to the upside following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. The S&P/TSX Composite Index pulled back off its best levels going into the close but still ended the day up 95.09 points...
Business Insider

South Korea Bourse Expected To Rebound On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 45 points or 1.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,975-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Business Insider

U.S. Stocks Once Again Set New Highs Amid Positive Reaction To Fed

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, as traders reacted positively to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. With the continued upward move, the major averages once again reached new record closing highs. The major averages all closed in positive territory after...
Business Insider

China Stock Market Expected To Find Traction On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 50 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,500-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat...
Business Insider

Taiwan Stock Market Poised To Extend Wednesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has tracked higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had dropped almost 90 points or 0.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,120-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.
Business Insider

Hong Kong Stock Market Has Positive Lead

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in seven straight sessions, tumbling more than 1,100 points or 4.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,025-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Business Insider

Higher Open Tipped For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 100 points or 1.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,550-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
Business Insider

Thai Stock Market Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the four-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,610-point plateau although it's likely to rebound again on Thursday.
Business Insider

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Thursday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 back above the 7,400 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders reacted positively to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. However,...
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
FOX40

Stocks rise after Fed says it will dial back aid for economy

Stock indexes on Wall Street shrugged off a downbeat start and notched more record highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced plans to begin reducing the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since the early days of the pandemic.
IBTimes

US Stocks Mixed In Early Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks were mixed in the opening minutes of Tuesday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 24.28 to 35,938.12 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index strengthened 3.24 to 4,616.97. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved lower 6.75 to 15,583.95.
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting; Tesla Slips; Dow Flat

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Tuesday as investors largely marked time ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which starts later. Expectations are that the Fed will start to phase out its bond purchases, which have run at $120 billion a month since early last year, to reflect the progress made by the economy this year - and the increasing nervousness about a rise in inflation that seems set to last longer than originally predicted.
FXStreet.com

Global equities mixed after Wall Street sets more records

The dollar weakening has not ceased currently. Futures on the three main US stock indexes are down. Brent is extending gains currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Gold prices are rising currently. Equity index futures are mixed currently after Wall Street edged higher to fresh...
MarketWatch

Stocks pause as investors look ahead to Fed decision

Stocks were off to a mixed start Tuesday, a day after all three major indexes closed at records. The Federal Reserve was set to begin a two-day policy meeting that's expected to see policy makers unveil a plan to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 28 points, or 0.1%, at 35,941, while the S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 4,617. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 21 points, or 0.1%, to 15,575.
