Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Appoints Tony Coles of iHeartMedia as Newest Board Member

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles Honors Michael E. Kassan, Stacy Green and The Los Angeles Rams Raising Over $1,050,000 At 'The Big Night In & Out' Hybrid Gala. LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA) honored members of the Los Angeles community at 'The Big Night Out & In' hybrid gala, Thursday, October 21 at the Fairmont Century Plaza, in conjunction with a Virtual Event with celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso and host, Billy Harris. This year's event raised more than $1,050,000, breaking BBBSLA fundraising records. Michael E. Kassan, Founder, Chairman & CEO, MediaLink, took home the Walt Disney Philanthropist of the Year Award. Stacy Green, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at Sony Pictures Entertainment, was honored with the 2021 Sherry Lansing Award, and the Los Angeles Rams received the Defender of Potential Award.
