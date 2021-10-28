CNX Resources Corporation Earnings Retreat In Q3

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year. The company's earnings came in at $266.6 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $193.2 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings...
(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year. The company's earnings totaled $139.3 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $153.1 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according...
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR):. -Earnings: $369.33 million in Q3 vs. -$79.42 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $437.24 million or $1.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.20 per share -Revenue: $1.34 billion in Q3 vs. $0.69 billion in the same period last year.
(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year. The company's profit came in at $425 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company...
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for REALNETWORKS INC (RNWK):. -Earnings: -$7.67 million in Q3 vs. -$3.24 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.16 in Q3 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. -Revenue: $14.33 million in Q3 vs. $16.55 million in the same period last year.
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD):. -Earnings: $1.05 billion in Q3 vs. -$0.09 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $4.07 in Q3 vs. -$0.52 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 billion or $4.13 per share for the period. -Revenue: $4.46 billion in Q3 vs. $1.73 billion in the same period last year.
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):. -Earnings: -$1.86 billion in Q3 vs. -$0.59 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.36 in Q3 vs. -$1.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $188 million or $0.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.21 per share -Revenue: $1.60 billion in Q3 vs. $0.53 billion in the same period last year.
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Liberty Global Inc. (LBTYA):. -Earnings: $315.6 million in Q3 vs. -$985.6 million in the same period last year. -Revenue: $1.90 billion in Q3 vs. $2.85 billion in the same period last year.
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY):. -Earnings: -$1.03 million in Q1 vs. $0.40 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $107.44 million in Q1 vs. $85.33 million in the same period last year.
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ferro Corp. (FOE):. -Earnings: $10.4 million in Q3 vs. $14.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.13 in Q3 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.28 per share -Revenue: $277.2 million in Q3 vs. $241.9 million in the same period last year.
(RTTNews) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year. The company's bottom line totaled $318 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $393 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported...
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Century Aluminum Co (CENX):. -Earnings: -$52.4 million in Q3 vs. -$58.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.58 in Q3 vs. -$0.65 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of -$5.7 or -$0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.13 per share -Revenue: $581.4 M in Q3 vs. $392.9 million in the same period last year.
(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year. The company's bottom line totaled $152.22 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $66.69 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company to...
(RTTNews) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year. The company's profit totaled $234.01 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $188.82 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings...
(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year. The company's bottom line totaled $68.4 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $27.2 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company to...
(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year. The company's profit totaled $27.5 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $10.8 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn...
(RTTNews) - Shares of MDU Resources (MDU) slipped 3% in extended trading session on Wednesday after the company lowered its full-year earnings outlook as the company's third-quarter results missed Street estimates. The company now expects full year earnings of $1.90 to $2.05 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings of...
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Infinera Corp. (INFN):. -Earnings: -$53.79 million in Q3 vs. -$35.90 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.26 in Q3 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Infinera Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.96 million or -$0.01 per share for the period. -Revenue: $355.81 million in Q3 vs. $340.21 million in the same period last year.
(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOX) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year. The company's earnings came in at $701 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $1.11 billion, or $1.83 per share, in last year's first quarter. Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $642...
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):. -Earnings: -$0.2 million in Q3 vs. -$0.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.5 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.11 per share -Revenue: $404.5 million in Q3 vs. $355.6 million in the same period last year.
