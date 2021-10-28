Meet the 12 most powerful product leaders at Salesforce, helping CEO Marc Benioff build better software to outmaneuver Microsoft and Oracle

Hybrid work has become a part of our reality. We’ve had to rethink everything from where, when, and how we work. Navigating this new normal is both challenging and uncomfortable at times. Some of us may be excited to go back to our offices and reconnect with colleagues and customers in person, while some of us may like the flexibility and want to work from our home offices permanently. At Microsoft, we’re learning each day how to navigate the uncertainties of hybrid work and empower our customers and employees with the tools they need. Organizations need a solution that they can rely on over the long term to not only help employees stay productive but also thrive in hybrid work.

