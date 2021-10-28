Meet the 12 most powerful product leaders at Salesforce, helping CEO Marc Benioff build better software to outmaneuver Microsoft and Oracle

I came across The Oracle’s YouTube channel while searching for a means of getting in on the biggest phenomenon in today’s financial news, Bitcoin. While watching his video, I was thinking I was going to suffer through either a high-level technical analysis, or a lengthy monologue, so I was pleasantly surprised when amidst the explosions; he brought up a Bitcoin chart, and opened a short leverage trade. While I watched in awe, the chart went red, indicating a downturn, causing his profits to go up and up. The drop lasted only a few minutes, but just before going up again, The Oracle closed its short position at 40%, making a profit of $20,000+! I was hooked! He showed me that the secret to creating wealth with Bitcoin is by using its volatility and velocity to leverage trade, especially using his strategy of War on the 1-minute chart.
Comments / 0