Wall Street Set To Open Moderately Positive

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 6 days ago

(RTTNews) - A preliminary reading on third-quarter GDP, weekly jobless claims, and pending home sales might be the highlight on Thursday. eBay (EBAY), Ford (F), Lending Club (LC), and Raymond James (RJF) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading. President Joe Biden...

Comments / 0

Business Insider

Futures Points To Broadly Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The Fed announcement and earnings news might be the highlight on Wednesday. Reports on private sector employment, service sector activity, and factory orders also might attract investor attention. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly down. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly down. As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 41.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 20.75 points.
STOCKS
Times Daily

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, edging below record highs

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors look over another big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies, which contained some disappointments. They’re also looking ahead to an announcement later Wednesday from the Federal Reserve, which is expected to give its outlook on inflation and the economy and also detail how it plans to wind down its monthly bond purchases. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% in the early going, and the Dow Jones Industrials were off 0.3%. The Nasdaq was barely lower. All three set their latest record closing highs a day earlier.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Lower as Strong ADP Stokes Rate Fears; Dow Down 80 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened mostly lower on Wednesday after a strong report on private-sector hiring in October strengthened fears that the Federal Reserve may accelerate its timetable for raising interest rates. ADP reported that 571,000 people found work in the private sector in the month through mid-October, far...
STOCKS
Business Insider

U.S. Stocks Once Again Set New Highs Amid Positive Reaction To Fed

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, as traders reacted positively to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. With the continued upward move, the major averages once again reached new record closing highs. The major averages all closed in positive territory after...
STOCKS
Business Insider

South Korea Bourse Expected To Rebound On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 45 points or 1.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,975-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Hong Kong Stock Market Has Positive Lead

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in seven straight sessions, tumbling more than 1,100 points or 4.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,025-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
STOCKS
Business Insider

China Stock Market Expected To Find Traction On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 50 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,500-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Taiwan Stock Market Poised To Extend Wednesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has tracked higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had dropped almost 90 points or 0.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,120-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Thursday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 back above the 7,400 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders reacted positively to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. However,...
RETAIL
Business Insider

Thai Stock Market Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the four-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,610-point plateau although it's likely to rebound again on Thursday.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Japanese Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is significantly higher on Thursday, extending the sharp gains in the previous session after a holiday, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 above the 28,700 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders reacted positively to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Domestic data also showed that Japan's October services activity grew for the first time in almost two years.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting; Tesla Slips; Dow Flat

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Tuesday as investors largely marked time ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which starts later. Expectations are that the Fed will start to phase out its bond purchases, which have run at $120 billion a month since early last year, to reflect the progress made by the economy this year - and the increasing nervousness about a rise in inflation that seems set to last longer than originally predicted.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Global equities mixed after Wall Street sets more records

The dollar weakening has not ceased currently. Futures on the three main US stock indexes are down. Brent is extending gains currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Gold prices are rising currently. Equity index futures are mixed currently after Wall Street edged higher to fresh...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks pause as investors look ahead to Fed decision

Stocks were off to a mixed start Tuesday, a day after all three major indexes closed at records. The Federal Reserve was set to begin a two-day policy meeting that's expected to see policy makers unveil a plan to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 28 points, or 0.1%, at 35,941, while the S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 4,617. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 21 points, or 0.1%, to 15,575.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Wall Street Aims To Start Higher

(RTTNews) - The market might be reacting to the latest earnings news as several companies have scheduled to report quarterly this week. The Fed announcement is likely to be in the spotlight and the monthly jobs report as well as reports on manufacturing and service sector activity also will get special attention.
STOCKS

