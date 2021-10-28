Esports Technologies Nominated for Esport Product of the Year Award at the Prestigious Europe Gaming Awards
The company's innovative products and technology include its patent pending real-time odds modeling and simulation system, which employs advanced automated models to instantly generate odds and betting markets for broad esports betting use. This system was recently nominated for the 2021 Tempest Esports Business Awards in the Innovative Use of Technology...markets.businessinsider.com
