CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WRAPUP 2-U.S. economy slows sharply in third quarter; weekly jobless claims at new 19-month low

By Lucia Mutikani
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Updates with report)

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter as COVID-19 infections flared up, further straining global supply chains and causing shortages of goods like automobiles that almost stifled consumer spending.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.0% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday. That was slowest since the second quarter of 2020, when the economy suffered a historic contraction in the wake of stringent mandatory measures to contain the first wave of coronavirus cases.

The economy grew at a 6.7% rate in the second quarter. The Delta variant of the coronavirus worsened labor shortages at factories, mines and ports, gumming up the supply chain. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rising at a 2.7% rate last quarter.

Strong inflation, fueled by the economy-wide shortages and pandemic relief money from the government over the course of the public health crisis, cut into growth. Ebbing fiscal stimulus and Hurricane Ida, which devastated U.S. offshore energy production in late August, also weighed on the economy.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, grew at a 1.6% rate after a robust 12% growth pace in the April-June quarter. Though automobiles accounted for a chunk of the stagnation, the Delta variant also curbed spending on services like air travel and dining out.

But there are signs that economic activity picked up as the turbulent quarter ended. The summer wave of COVID-19 infections has subsided, with cases declining significantly in recent weeks. Vaccinations have also picked up. The improving public health situation helped to lift consumer confidence this month.

Fewer Americans are filing new claims for unemployment benefits. That improving trend in labor market conditions was confirmed by a separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showing initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 281,000 last week, the lowest level since mid-March 2020.

It was the third straight week that claims remained below the 300,000 threshold. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 290,000 applications in the latest week. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold price falls to new session low following record high in ISM service-sector data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices remains deep in negative territory falling to a new session low following stronger than expected activity in the U.S. service sector. Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing index showed a reading of 66.7% for October, up from September’s reading of 61.9%. The data were much more robust than expected, as consensus forecasts were calling for an unchanged reading.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's 10-year yields fall after Fed unveils taper plan

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Yields on Japan’s 10-year government bonds fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled plans to trim its bond purchases. The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.070% and the 20-year JGB yield also dropped one basis point to 0.455%. The Federal...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

UK interest rates set to rise amid high inflation

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates Thursday in order to combat rising inflation, a move that is likely to make mortgages and loans more costly. Financial markets think the bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Jobless Claims#The Commerce Department#Hurricane Ida#Americans
CNBC

Gold languishes near 3-week low after Fed tapers as expected

Gold prices held near their weakest level since mid-October on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced tapering of its pandemic-era stimulus measures in a widely expected move. The Fed will start trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, it said in a...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Worsening shortages, high prices restrain U.S. manufacturing activity

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in October, with all industries reporting record-long lead times for raw materials, indicating that stretched supply chains continued to constrain economic activity early in the fourth quarter. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also hinted at some moderation in demand...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
CNBC

South Korea inflation hits near decade-high, raising rate hike bets

South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a near 10-year peak in October, forcing the central bank to revise up its 2021 price projections and reinforcing the case for another interest rate hike this year. The consumer price index (CPI) jumped 3.2% from a year earlier in October, government data showed...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Americans sour on economy amid inflation woes: AP-NORC Poll

Americans’ opinions on the U.S. economy have soured noticeably in the past month, a new poll finds, with nearly half expecting economic conditions to worsen in the next year.Just 35% of Americans now call the national economy good, while 65% call it poor, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s a dip since September, when 45% of Americans called the economy good, and a return to about where views of the nation’s economy stood in January and February, when the pandemic was raging across the nation.The deterioration in Americans’ economic sentiments comes...
BUSINESS
Financial World

US third-quarter GDP growth slows sharply as Delta, supply constraint weigh

On Thursday, US Commerce Department data had unveiled that the US economy had accelerated by the slowest pace in more than a year over Q3, 2021, as a pandemic resurgence added further strains into a lingering supply constraint, while a rapid rise in inflationary pressure coupled with a sunken consumer spending, the centrepiece of US economy accountable for roughly a 66.0 per cent of entire economic activity, had stalled growth momentum in third quarter following a 6.7 per cent US GDP growth in Q2, 2021.
ECONOMY
The Independent

US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID

Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed to a 2% annual rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly growth since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year.Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — declined sharply from the 6%-plus annual growth rates of each of the previous two quarters. But now, with confirmed COVID cases declining, vaccination rates rising and more Americans venturing out to spend money, many economists think GDP is bouncing back to a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy