Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of its Class A common stock. The announcement from NXST’s board of directors noted that the dividend would be payable on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. The announcement also stated that the dividend would be payable to shareholders of record on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. “While the company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends will be reviewed quarterly and declared by the board of directors at its discretion,” the company stated in the press release.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO