CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Yum! Brands Reports Third-Quarter Results; Record 760 Net-New Units and Same-Store Sales Growth of 5%, Driving System Sales Growth of 8%; Sustained Digital System Sales of Over $5 Billion

Business Wire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today reported results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2021. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 8%, with 5% same-store sales and 4% unit growth. Third-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.75, an increase of 90% over the prior year quarter. Third-quarter EPS excluding...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Wire

AtriCure Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced third quarter 2021 financial results. “Our results were driven by strong growth across key product lines, including the addition of new Cryo Nerve Block and Hybrid AF™...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

SilverBow Resources Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or the “Company”) today announced operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Highlights include:. Net production of 212 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (“MMcfe/d”). Net oil production of 4,000 barrels per day ("Bbls/d"), above the high...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Kimball Electronics, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results; Reiterates Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022, Driven by Strong Second Half

JASPER, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2021. (Amounts in Thousands, except EPS) 2021. 2020. (1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included below. Donald D. Charron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am proud...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Nine Energy Service Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nine Energy Service, Inc. ("Nine" or the "Company") (NYSE: NINE) reported third quarter 2021 revenues of $92.9 million, net loss of $(16.1) million, or $(0.53) basic loss per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million. For the third quarter 2021, adjusted net lossB was $(15.7) million, or $(0.51) adjusted basic loss per shareC.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#Purchase Price Allocation#Yum#United States#Nyse#Special Items#Brands#Dragontail#Covid#Kfc#Taco Bell#Pizza Hut
Business Wire

ITT Reports Strong Third-Quarter Results, Raises 2021 Outlook

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--November 3, 2021–– ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021. The company delivered a year-over-year revenue increase of 17% driven by growth in Motion Technologies’ Friction aftermarket business, the connector business in Connect & Control Technologies, and short cycle demand in Industrial Process.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

HILLIARD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2021. Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results. Net sales increased...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Investors Title Company Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investors Title Company today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $14.5 million, or $7.63 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $15.3 million, or $8.07 per diluted share, for the prior year period. The Company set an all-time record for net premiums written in a quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Paycom Software, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom,” “we” and “our”) (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. “We delivered very strong third quarter results, which is a reflection of the investments we’ve made in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Portugal
Country
Switzerland
Supermarket News

Publix tallies 6.3% comp-sales growth in third quarter

Last year’s pandemic sales surge didn’t prevent Publix Super Markets from generating gains in its fiscal 2021 third quarter. For the quarter ended Sept. 25, net sales climbed 7.8% to $11.9 billion from $11.1 billion in the 2020 third quarter, when sales jumped 18.3%, Publix said Monday. The Lakeland, Fla.-based supermarket chain also saw sequential growth, as 2021 second-quarter sales were up 3.9%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today announced third quarter 2021 sales of $659 million, an 11% increase as reported, compared to sales of $594 million for the third quarter of 2020. Foreign currency translation benefited sales growth by less than 1% for the quarter. On a GAAP basis, diluted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Henry Schein Reports Record Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results From Continuing Operations

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today reported record third-quarter financial results from continuing operations. Results from continuing operations exclude contributions from Henry Schein’s former Animal Health business, which was spun off in February 2019 to form a new publicly traded company, Covetrus (Nasdaq: CVET).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Essential Properties Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”) today announced operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights. Operating Results (compared to Third Quarter 2020):. Investments (85 properties) $ Invested. $230.8 million. Weighted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

AIR Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full Year FFO Guidance, and Announces $1.7B of Property Sales Closed, Under Contract, In Negotiation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) announced today third quarter results for 2021; an increase to full year Same Store Revenue, NOI, and FFO guidance; $1.7 billion of property sales closed, under contract, or in negotiation with proceeds to be used to reduce year-end net leverage to EBITDAre to 5.3:1, and the acquisition of a four property portfolio in Washington, D.C. for $510 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Digital Sales Drives Growth for McDonald's

Digital orders are holding down the fort while in-restaurant sales recover. McDonald's has more than 121 million active rewards members. Operating profit margins are expected to reach the highest level in the decade. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), the largest quick-service restaurant globally, delivered double-digit revenue growth in its third quarter. Driving that...
FOOD & DRINKS
gamesindustry.biz

Recent acquisitions drive MTG Q3 sales growth

Today MTG reported its third quarter earnings, showing year-on-year increases in revenue but still posting a modest loss. For the period ending September 30, MTG reported sales up 58% to SEK 1.4 billion ($164 million), with a net loss of SEK 45 million ($5.3 million) representing a noticeable improvement from the year-ago quarter, when it posted a loss of SEK 11 million ($1.29 million).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
canonwatch.com

Canon Reports 4th Consecutive Quarter Of Sales And Profit Growth

Business appears to do well for Canon. The company registered the fourth consecutive quarter of sales and profit growth, while a pandemic is going on. Everything is same same but different compared to the last results. Thanks, Edina, for the tip. Canon published their Q3 financial results. The key message...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Resurgent demand drives sales in third quarter

Construction demand drove third quarter sales higher at Caterpillar as did rising demand from miners and other heavy industry as the global economy emerges from the pandemic. Revenue climbed 25% to $12.4 billion from $9.88 billion, and in the construction industry unit, revenue increased to $5.26 billion, from $4.06 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Pizza Marketplace

Yum Brands enjoys Q3 sales growth

Yum! Brands worldwide system sales grew 8% and 4% unit growth financial results in the third quarter ended Sept. 20, 2021, according to a press release. In all, the company recorded 760 net-new units and same-store sales growth of 5%. The company sustained digital system sales of more than $5 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Novartis records 6% growth in third quarter 2021 sales

Novartis has reported net sales of $13.03bn in the third quarter of 2021, a rise of 6% compared to $12.26bn in the same quarter last year. For the quarter, the company’s operating income stood at $3.23bn, an increase of 34% against $2.41bn during last year’s quarter. Net income grew by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
101 WIXX

Bristol Myers reports 10% quarterly sales growth as cancer drugs rebound

(Reuters) – Bristol Myers Squibb Co on Wednesday said its third-quarter sales rose 10% and reported higher-than-expected earnings as its core cancer business regained momentum after a decline earlier this year. The New York-based drugmaker’s revenue for the quarter of $11.6 billion and adjusted profit of $2.00 per share both...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy