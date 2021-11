(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.) » Titans vs. QBs: 27th (21.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game) Wentz has thrown two touchdowns in five of his seven starts this season and added his first rushing score of 2021 in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. He's done a solid job avoiding turnovers and has had a passer rating over 105 in each of his last four games. The Titans' defense is coming off an impressive showing against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs but over the course of the season has allowed quite a few FanDuel fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

