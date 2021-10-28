Vaccine reluctance in Eastern Europe brings high COVID cost

Five million people have died worldwide from Covid-19 since the disease first emerged in China nearly two years ago, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP. Monday's milestone, nearly four months after four million deaths were registered, came even as mortality rates slow thanks to a global vaccine rollout that has seen billions of people injected. While the number of daily deaths worldwide fell below 8,000 for the first time in almost a year in early October, there remain blackspots globally. "The total number of cases and deaths of Covid-19 is increasing for the first time in two months, due to the current increase in the epidemic in Europe," World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference on Thursday.

