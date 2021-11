Children who show dairy heifers often lead to a life change for a family, and that’s how the Doody family started their own dairy farm. Although Amy Augur-Doody grew up on a dairy farm in Connecticut, her husband Patrick Doody did not have a farm background. They kept some milk cows and show heifers primarily for their children, who were becoming old enough for 4-H. In the autumn of 2007, when they decided they wanted to have their own farm, they moved to Jordanville, NY and purchased additional cows to fill the barn.

