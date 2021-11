A UK startup thinks a charger that can fit in the back of your EV will help do away with range anxiety. Zipcharge unveiled its new Go charger at the global climate summit, Cop26, on Tuesday, reports Inside EVs. The device is a portable power bank that will allow you to add a small amount of range to your battery-powered vehicle when you’re on the road and running low. If you’ve ever used a Mophie battery pack to keep your iPhone going through the day, you’ll be familiar with how Zipcharge’s device works. The Go is the size of a carry-on suitcase,...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO