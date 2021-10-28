CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Is That Green Object in the sky a UFO?

By Jerry Groskreutz
AM 1390 KRFO
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I took this picture Saturday evening about 8:00 from the combine cab. It was the last pass of 8 rows of corn and harvest 2021 would be finished! I think you have to be a farmer to understand how that feels, relief, satisfaction, thankful, the...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
