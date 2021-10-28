CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Car Catches Fires In Rochester Driveway

By Kim David
 7 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester fire crews were called out Wednesday to check a report of a car fire in a residential driveway. It...

Rochester Man Killed in Garbage Truck Crash

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - 53-year-old Rochester man was the victim of the fatal crash that occurred late Wednesday morning near Austin. The State Patrol says he was driving a garbage truck west on I-90 when it entered the median and rolled just before 12 noon. The wrecked truck came to rest on the south edge of the eastbound lanes about a mile west of the Highway 56 interchange.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fatal Truck Crash on I-90 Near Austin

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash this afternoon near Austin. State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christensen reported the deadly rollover crash occurred on I-90 near mile marker 183. That is about one-mile west of the Highway 56 accident to Brownsdale and Rose Creek. Preliminary...
AUSTIN, MN
Rochester Man Among The Victims Of Three Deadly Traffic Wrecks

Austin, MN (KROC AM News) - There were three fatal traffic wrecks reported Wednesday by the Minnesota State Patrol and one of the victims was a Rochester man. The State Patrol says 53-year-old Dean Sinnwell was driving a garbage truck on I-90 near Austin around noon when the vehicle went into the median and rolled. Reports indicate he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
Olmsted County Deputy Breaks Off High Speed Pursuit

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An Olmsted County deputy called to the scene of a reported theft ended up chasing a vehicle at speeds of more than 80 mph on a rural road. The deputy was called to a site in the 6900 block of County Rd 139 around 9:00 am Sunday to check a report of a missing generator from a hunting cabin.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Accidents
Public Safety
Dodge Center Residents Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Wabasha

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Dodge County residents were injured Saturday when a tree struck their motorcycle crash along a curvey stretch of highway in Wabasha County. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Timothy Johnson of Dodge Center was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 60 when the crash occurred. The incident was reported just before 3:45 PM about 6 miles west of Wabasha. The State Patrol report does not state if the tree fell on the motorcycle or if the motorcycle left the roadway.
WABASHA, MN
Iowa Teen Charged With Involvement in Rochester Assault & Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Iowa teenager is facing two felony charges for his alleged participation in an assault and robbery in Rochester a little over a month ago. A criminal complaint filed Friday in Olmsted County Court charges 19-year-old Terry Anthony Adams Jr. with aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting third-degree assault. He is also accused of a misdemeanor theft-related charge stemming from the same incident on September 29th.
IOWA STATE
Rochester Police Arrest Garage Burglary Suspect

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A homeless Rochester man was arrested early Friday as the suspect in a burglary at a downtown underground parking garage. And he was also identified as the suspect in a similar burglary the night before. Officers were called to the Knob Hill Condominiums along...
ROCHESTER, MN
Winona Teen Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

Utica, MN (KROC-AM News) - A one-car crash last night injured a Winona teenager. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Jarin Hanson was driving east on Highway 14 in Winona County when, for some reason, his car crossed over the westbound lane and crashed into the ditch. The incident occurred just before 11 PM on the east edge of Utica.
WINONA, MN
Minnesota State Patrol Reports Another Pedestrian Has Been Killed

Hibbing, MN (KROC AM News) - Minnesota has averaged more than one pedestrian-related traffic fatality per week this year and another was reported Thursday in Hibbing. The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim was trying to cross Highway 169 around 6:30 pm when he was struck by a small SUV. The State Patrol says the driver “was unable to avoid the collision and struck the pedestrian.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

