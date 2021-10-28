Whether planning a wedding, corporate party, or a kickass event of your own design, East Austin is the place to be. Each of these venues offers a variety of styles to suit any vision for the perfect place to throw down.

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Going to my boyfriends PARENTS house out of town for Thanksgiving holiday. First time meeting them. And How's this for a switch. They have 1 guestroom and INSIST we stay in the room together. I'm the one who has a problem with staying the room with my boyfriend. I just feel it's disrespectful to do it and not comfortable doing it. I don't want to make noise, but....How should we handle this?

