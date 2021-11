Ever since developer Volition teased, and then subsequently revealed, its new Saints Row reboot, the game has received a bit of a mixed reception from fans. Its initial reveal trailer did not go over too well with fans, as it received a massive amount of dislikes on Youtube. This negative reaction died down a bit as Volition put out more trailers and gameplay footage. But many fans nonetheless remain skeptical over the reboot’s quality. The recently revealed trailer for the new Saints Row, dubbed “Criminal Ventures,” may or may not win certain fans over, but it at least covers an interesting gameplay element in the form of letting players construct their own criminal underworld.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO