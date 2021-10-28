CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia to start filling European gas storage sites after Nov 8

Cover picture for the articleGazprom aims to have 72.6bn m3 of gas in storage domestically...

Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
The Independent

Russia sets another COVID-19 daily death record with 1,195

Russia has set another record for daily coronavirus deaths as it struggles through a long surge of infections that has prompted restrictions throughout the country.The national coronavirus task force on Thursday said 1,195 people died of COVID-19 over the past day, exceeding the 1,189 recorded the previous day. Since late September, Russia has tallied new highs in infections or deaths almost daily.The task force reported 40,217 new infections, down from the record 40,993 on Oct. 31. Less than 35% of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, even though Russia approved a domestically developed...
naturalgasworld.com

This Is Not the Time to Halt Natural Gas Production in Equatorial Guinea

Since 1996, the discovery and development of oil and gas have transformed the economy of Equatorial Guinea. Since Ireland in 2018 became the first country to say it would divest entirely from fossil fuels, governments, activists, and agencies worldwide have begun reciting the same rallying cry: ban all financing on hydrocarbons development and production.
The Independent

In Russia, COVID-19 surge shows no signs of abating

Daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Russia remained at all-time highs Wednesday as more regions announced extending existing restrictions in an effort to tame the country's unrelenting surge of infections. Russia's state coronavirus task force reported over 40,000 new confirmed cases from a day earlier, the most since the start of the pandemic. It was the fifth time in seven days that the country set a daily case record. The task force also reported 1,189 deaths, another daily record. Russia is five days into a nationwide non-working period that the government introduced to curb the spread of the virus....
The Independent

Putin urges development of new hypersonic missiles, lasers

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the country's arms manufacturers Wednesday to develop even more advanced hypersonic missiles and high-energy lasers to maintain the country's edge in military technologies. Speaking during a meeting with officials, Putin hailed the new weapons, such as the Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic weapons and the Peresvet laser system as a “breakthrough" that “ensured Russia's military security for many years and even decades.”The Russian military has said that the Avangard is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound and making sharp maneuvers on its way to target to dodge the enemy’s missile...
naturalgasworld.com

Tapping working gas volume could cushion blow of Europe's energy crunch

A cold European winter could result in storage levels falling to zero by the end of March 2022, unless more Russian gas supply is available versus current export levels. European gas storage has been struggling to fill this summer. Storage at the beginning of November will be about 75% full, at 83 billion cubic metres (bcm), 14 bcm below the five-year average, rattling the market.
naturalgasworld.com

Peru needs private investors to ramp up gas output and accelerate clean transition

The country needs significant capital investments to ramp up its natural gas production and increase the share of low-carbon energy sources in the overall mix. Peru has signed the Paris Agreement and committed to develop policies to increase the share of renewable energy sources from current 5.5% to at least 20% by 2040. However, the country needs significant capital investments to ramp up its natural gas production and increase the share of low-carbon energy sources in the overall mix, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
naturalgasworld.com

Oil, gas sector methane emissions jump in Q3: GHGSat

Oil and gas sector methane emissions has been rising steadily since the first quarter of 2020 in terms of volumes and number of plumes, according to GHGSat. The number of methane plumes detected from the oil and gas industry increased by 47% in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, Quebec-based GHGSat noted in a report shared with NGW on November 4.
naturalgasworld.com

India to account for 21% of APAC LNG regasification capacity by 2025

Most of the capacity additions in India are through the new build projects. India is expected to register the second-highest LNG regasification capacity additions in Asia between 2021 and 2025, contributing about 21% of the region’s total capacity additions by 2025, said GlobalData, a data and analytics company. GlobalData’s report,...
naturalgasworld.com

African oil and gas industry in precarious position

As we approach the end of 2021 and COP26, the African oil and gas industry is in a precarious position. As we approach the end of 2021 and COP26, the African oil and gas industry is in a precarious position. As if the economic devastation of the pandemic weren’t enough,...
naturalgasworld.com

Venture to double US LNG sales to China with new deals

The US company said the supplies would drive coal-to-gas switching in China. US LNG developer Venture Global announced on November 4 it had signed two 20-year deals to supply a combined 4mn metric tons annually of LNG to China's Sinopec from its Plaquemines LNG facility in Louisiana. It has also agreed a third contract to deliver 3.5mn mt of LNG from its Calcasieu Pass facility, also in Louisiana, to Sinopec subsidiary Unipec over a shorter period.
Birmingham Star

Moldova Says Gas Crisis Over After Deal With Russia's Gazprom

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has declared an end to her country's energy crisis after the government and Russia's state-controlled Gazprom agreed to extend a contract for natural-gas supplies for a period of five years. Russian gas began flowing to Moldova on November 1 under the new contract with Gazprom, after...
naturalgasworld.com

Nord Steam 2: on the verge of sending gas to Europe

The project has faced many obstacles before reaching this stage, and some of these obstacles, related to technical and regulatory certification, are analysed in this Insight. Both lines of Nord Stream 2 have been built, and the first line is filled with gas at pressure sufficient to start flows. The project has faced many obstacles before reaching this stage, and some of these obstacles, related to technical and regulatory certification, are analysed in this Insight. With the technical certification challenge apparently resolved, Nord Stream 2 is now on the verge of sending gas to Europe, waiting only for clearance from the German regulatory authority. This Insight aims to answer the question of when Nord Stream 2 will start flowing gas. It outlines several scenarios, some of which see the flows starting before the end of 2021, and analyses various factors which could have an impact on which scenario will materialise.
naturalgasworld.com

Russia keeps gas market tight

Nord Stream 2 is still unlikely to be operational any time soon. Gazprom’s flows were down massively in October both year on year (-22%) and month on month (-9%)[1]. Since the end of September, when the energy crunch started in Europe, Gazprom has reined in supply substantially. As COP26 is ongoing in Glasgow, Europe can only wonder why the world's biggest gas producer is keeping the global gas market so tight. Gazprom's monthly exports to Europe Source: Gazprom, Entsog, thierrybros.com Year-to-date, Gazprom exported 1.5bn m3 more than in 2020 (+1%) but 12.6bn m3 less (-10%) than the 2017-2019 average. As we are now used to living with the virus, we should compare 2021 to pre-2019 and not to 2020, when the economy was severely affected by the pandemic. Gazprom[2] produced 15.8% more gas in the first ten months of 2021 than in the same period of last year and exported 10.4% more to the countries beyond the FSU. The ...
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom, private partner form JV to develop Yamal gas

The partners are targeting first gas in 2026. Gazprom and its private Russian partner Rusgazdobycha have registered a joint venture to develop the giant Tambey gas project on the Yamal peninsula, they said on November 2. The partners are targeting first gas from the project in 2026. Its reserves contain...
naturalgasworld.com

Linde to study hydrogen, ammonia production in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is in the process of finalising a low-carbon development strategy. German chemicals group Linde has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan's national oil company KazMunayGas (KMG) on producing hydrogen and ammonia in the Central Asian state, KMG announced on November 11. The pair will undertake a feasibility study...
naturalgasworld.com

Cooper Energy commissions Athena gas plant

The full processing rates at the plant, located in southern Australia, are expected by the end of December. Sydney-listed Cooper Energy on November 3 said it has commissioned the Athena gas plant in southern Australia. The plant is fully operational and ready to receive the first gas once the pipeline cutover has been completed.
naturalgasworld.com

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes in Nov

PLL has floated the tender due to the cancellation of two cargoes by the firm’s term suppliers for the month, according to a media report. State-run Pakistan LNG (PLL) has invited bids for the supply of two 140,000-m3 LNG cargoes during November, according to tender documents issued by the company on November 2.
