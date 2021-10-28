Russia to start filling European gas storage sites after Nov 8

Nord Stream 2 is still unlikely to be operational any time soon. Gazprom’s flows were down massively in October both year on year (-22%) and month on month (-9%)[1]. Since the end of September, when the energy crunch started in Europe, Gazprom has reined in supply substantially. As COP26 is ongoing in Glasgow, Europe can only wonder why the world's biggest gas producer is keeping the global gas market so tight. Gazprom's monthly exports to Europe Source: Gazprom, Entsog, thierrybros.com Year-to-date, Gazprom exported 1.5bn m3 more than in 2020 (+1%) but 12.6bn m3 less (-10%) than the 2017-2019 average. As we are now used to living with the virus, we should compare 2021 to pre-2019 and not to 2020, when the economy was severely affected by the pandemic. Gazprom[2] produced 15.8% more gas in the first ten months of 2021 than in the same period of last year and exported 10.4% more to the countries beyond the FSU. The ...

