Lumashot all-in-one video kit helps you shoot and edit incredible videos in seconds

Exercise with confidence with the iFrogz AIRTIME SPORT workout earbuds. Featuring an IPX5 rating, they can stand up to serious workouts and the rain. In fact, they feature an around-the-ear sports wings to remain in place during intense movements and include 3 ear tip sizes for the perfect fit. Furthermore, these workout earbuds boast a 25-hour battery life, so you don’t need to worry about the charge running low while you’re at the gym. And the wireless charging case provides a full hour of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. Stay motivated while you exercise with the touch controls that let you navigate your playlist and control the volume easily. You can even answer hands-free phone calls thanks to the integrated microphones on each bud. Overall, ditch the wires and energize your fitness routine with these impressive buds.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO