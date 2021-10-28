Bottapals developmental feeding aids help soothe and entertain restless, playful eaters

According to a 2020 report by the National Coffee Association (a real thing, we checked), 62 percent of Americans drink coffee every day, with the average American consuming three or more cups a day. For many of us, coffee has become such an important part of our lives and so ingrained in our culture (“But first, coffee!”), that it’s hard to imagine a day without it. Still, you might want to reconsider how much bean juice (sorry, it’s true) you’re drinking once you read some of the potential benefits of giving up your beloved blonde roast, including decreased anxiety, weight loss and even a happier bank account.
Comments / 0