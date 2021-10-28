CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Bottapals developmental feeding aids help soothe and entertain restless, playful eaters

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Finding that your baby gets distracted while drinking their bottle? Bottapals are developmental feeding aids that are here to help. The super adorable animals currently come in Bunny and...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedoctorstv.com

How to Avoid Fungus Balls from Growing in Your Ears

You have heard of an ear infection and might deal with them from time to time, but a small number of infections are actually fungus balls -- The Doctors share how to avoid fungal growth in your ears. Otolaryngologist Dr. Sina Joorabchi says most people have around a 10 percent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
lhslance.org

Dear Vegetable Eaters: Enough is Enough

“If you think veganism is beneficial, that’s fine, but why do you have to push your vegetable lifestyle on me?”. Vegan pressure: Stop pushing your vegetable life on me. I’m still a vegetarian, but I gave up being a vegan because it was very restrictive. For many teens who need a wide variety of foods for their growing bodies, managing veganism can be unhealthy.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Soothe#Animals#Restless#Unicorn
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
clevelandclinic.org

Urine Smell: What Does It Mean?

Does your urine ever smell a little… well, stinky? It’s probably just a sign of dehydration or something you ate, but it could also be a warning about a larger health issue. Learn more from a urologist.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Top Drinks to Lower Blood Pressure?

Diet plays a crucial role in managing blood pressure. If you are someone at risk of high blood pressure (hypertension) or you have been diagnosed with the condition, you must consult your doctor about appropriate lifestyle modifications and medications required to lower your blood pressure. Drinks that may help reduce...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
FIRST For Women

Sipping This Tasty Fruit Juice Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Snacking on a handful of raspberries or sprinkling them over some yogurt is a sweet yet slightly tart snack that never gets old. However, if you’re looking to enjoy the delicious flavor of raspberries when they’re not in-season (how are they so expensive?), raspberry juice is a must. Not only is it delicious, new research highlights that it can also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels!
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression

Very common vitamin deficiency linked to higher levels of depression. Almost half of young women have insufficient vitamin D levels, which is linked to depression. The study also found that over one-third of young women had signs of clinical depression. Dr David Kerr, the psychologist who led the study, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Your eyes can show signs of ‘long COVID’

In a new study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, researchers found nerve fiber loss and an increase in key immune (dendritic) cells on the surface of the eye (cornea) may be an identifying feature of ‘long COVID’. These changes were particularly evident among those with neurological symptoms, such...
SCIENCE
purewow.com

7 Things That Might Happen If You Stop Drinking Coffee

According to a 2020 report by the National Coffee Association (a real thing, we checked), 62 percent of Americans drink coffee every day, with the average American consuming three or more cups a day. For many of us, coffee has become such an important part of our lives and so ingrained in our culture (“But first, coffee!”), that it’s hard to imagine a day without it. Still, you might want to reconsider how much bean juice (sorry, it’s true) you’re drinking once you read some of the potential benefits of giving up your beloved blonde roast, including decreased anxiety, weight loss and even a happier bank account.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Dean Winters, Allstate's 'Mayhem' Actor, in 'Constant Pain' After 3 Amputations

Actor Dean Winters, best known for his roles on Oz, 30 Rock, and the Allstate "Mayhem" commercials opened up to Page Six about the "constant pain" that he is in following an amputation he underwent 12 years ago. "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain," Winters told Page Six. "I've got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can't feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it's like I go through the roof."
CELEBRITIES
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Lancashire father injected toddlers with heroin, review finds

Two toddlers were injected with heroin by their father to help them sleep, a review into their care has heard. The children, aged one and two, were living in Lancashire with their parents when the alarm was raised in 2019. They have since been removed from their parents' care after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Refinery29

The Popular Skin Product This Dermatologist Would Avoid (& What To Use Instead)

Whether you're a skincare enthusiast or simply a cleanse and moisturise type of person, you're probably aware that there are hundreds of buzzy beauty ingredients on the market. There's retinol (beloved by dermatologists for minimising acne and fine lines), kojic acid (which experts recommend for treating hyperpigmentation and dark spots) and the interesting-sounding epidermal growth factors, touted as the natural skincare alternative to Botox. But it's fair to say that none of them creates a buzz quite like vitamin C.
SKIN CARE
theeverygirl.com

6 Secrets from a Stylist on Achieving Perfect Hair

You know that hair envy we all feel when we scroll through Pinterest or Instagram and see picture after picture of perfectly tousled locks? If only good hair days were so easy. That’s why we asked industry-leading hairstylist, Amanda Diedrich of Blohaute, to share her expert tips on making those lust-worthy hair Instagram pictures a reality. She shared with us six hair stylist tips for achieving soft, manageable, healthy hair that you will love regardless of hair type.
HAIR CARE
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
396
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy