Cleveland, OH

Justin Bibb on working with the Cleveland sports teams to better connect with the city landscape

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAho7_0cfIGI6800

Cleveland mayoral candidate Justin Bibb joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to address various sports and news topics ahead of the general election. Thoughts on working with the Cleveland sports teams to better connect with the city landscape. Also, should Baker Mayfield start or sit this Sunday?

Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings 6-10am on Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan and the Audacy App!

