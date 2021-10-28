Several injured in NJ Transit bus crash

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — Officials in Camden County say four people were hurt in an early-morning crash involving two NJ Transit buses.

A 911 call came in just after 6 a.m. Thursday, reporting that two buses collided on White Horse Pike near Spring Garden Road, in Winslow Township.

Officials say a New Jersey Transit commuter bus rear-ended another. The No. 554 bus, carrying six passengers, was headed from Lindenwold to Atlantic City, NJ Transit said.

According to NJ Transit, the bus struck the back of a disabled NJ Transit bus that had no passengers on board.

Four people were hurt, and two of them were hospitalized. One person was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital with serious injuries, and another was taken to Virtua Voorhees Hospital.

Three people suffered minor injuries and they were treated at the scene.

So far, it is not known what caused the crash. No information has been released on the victims.

White Horse Pike reopened around 8:20 a.m. Police continue to investigate as crew clean up the damage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.