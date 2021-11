The key to securing cloud environments is understanding that they are not the same as data center operations and that everything you see and manage is virtual. Cloud operations are managed primarily by APIs, dynamic and often serverless. In many cases, they are application-centric rather than infrastructure-centric, and they might be managed via code directly by DevOps or site reliability engineers. As IT teams accelerate cloud operations, cyber-criminals have also evolved their attack techniques to target vulnerabilities.

