Bucks fall to the Timberwolves 113-108 to drop to 3-2

The Milwaukee Bucks returned home from a 3-game road trip to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks came into the game 3-1 with multiple players returning from injury to play for the first time this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 40 points and 16 rebounds but it wasn't enough as the Bucks fell to the Timberwolves 113-108.

Semi Ojeleye made his Bucks debut and Bobby Portis made his season debut. Ojeleye was scoreless in his debut, and Portis chipped in 6 points in his first game of the season. The Bucks struggled most of the night, and despite a late surge, the Timberwolves led the game wire-to-wire to get their 3rd win of the season.

The Timberwolves came out of the gates shooting the ball incredibly well. They scored 44 points in the opening period on 68% shooting led by D'Angelo Russell's 13 points. Three of Minnesota's starters finished the quarter in double figures. The Bucks still scored 34 points in the quarter, but they still trailed 44-34 headed into the 2nd quarter.

After a hot shooting 1st quarter, both teams were inefficient scoring the basketball in the 2nd quarter. The Timberwolves extended their lead to 20 points early in 2nd, but the Bucks answered with a 16-2 run to cut the lead to 6 with just over 6 minutes till halftime. The teams exchanged buckets to finish the quarter, and the Timberwolves took a 66-58 lead into the half. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers at the half with 20 points.

The Bucks continued to struggle shooting the ball in the 3rd quarter. The Bucks offense all night long was almost all on Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoulders. He carried the load and kept the Bucks in the game. The Timberwolves took a 94-79 lead into the final quarter.

The Bucks trailed by 15 points coming into the 4th quarter, and Minnesota held that large lead until late in the game. The Timberwolves led 106-92 with just 4 minutes remaining, but a Grayson Allen 3-pointer began a 14-2 run that saw the Bucks cut the lead down to 2 with just over 30 seconds remaining. The Bucks were unable to get the stop after the tough Middleton shot, and the Timberwolves were able to hold on to win the game 113-108.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game with 40 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists. Through five games Giannis is averaging 27.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. Khris Middleton didn't have a good shooting night. He finished the night 6 of 16 from the field and 1 of 8 from three for 16 points.

The Bucks take on the Spurs after a loss for the second time this season. The Bucks will also face their first back-to-back of the season as they face the Spurs on Saturday and the Jazz on Sunday. Tip-off for Spurs-Bucks is set for 7:00 PM Saturday.

