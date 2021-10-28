CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Food Drive Thursday in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
 7 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Several St. Cloud area community organizations are all coming together Thursday for a one-day food drive....

ROCORI Holds Craft Sale

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI High School is havening their annual craft sale on Saturday. They did not have it last year because of the pandemic. From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. they will have food, vendors and hands on classes. Child care will be available. Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at...
St. Cloud's Annual Weihnachtsmarkt Scheduled for November

This is a favorite and annual event with the exception of last year because of the pandemic. But it's back for this year, just a little earlier than it normally is. It's the St. Cloud Weihnachtsmarkt outdoor holiday market. It's happening this month, normally in December, in the usual spot. It will be under the festoon lights on 5th Avenue November 18th, which is a Thursday between the hours of 5 and 8pm.
Miller Auto Hosting Annual Toys for Tots Drive in November

The season of giving is upon us, and Miller Auto is helping a great cause again this year. They are having their annual Toys for Tots drive where they aim to fill up the back of a pickup with new toys for kids this Christmas. And in the process, they are helping you save money on your own vehicle's service.
Minnesota House for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
Stearns County No Longer Listed As Being In A Drought

ST. CLOUD -- Last week's widespread rain has helped Minnesota's drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor says all of Stearns County is now out of the drought. However, both Benton and Sherburne Counties are still listed in a moderate drought. St. Cloud has officially had 22.89 inches of precipitation so...
Send Letters To Santa With USPS' "Operation Santa" Program

'Tis the season! Is there anything more adorable than reading a letter from a child to Santa Claus? No, we didn't think so either. If your child wants to get a head start on their letter to Santa, then you're in luck. He's actually accepting letters right now through the United States Postal Service's 'Operation Santa' program.
The Holidays in St. Cloud- Stock Up on This Beverage

Entering into holiday time and a lot of parties, both personal and work related; got me thinking about all of the cheap wine I used to drink back in the day. And really, so did everyone else. Anything from a box of wine, that's class. To something like Boones Farm. That's one of those wines you don't even bother pouring into a glass to drink. You just swig it right out of the bottle. Again, classy.
COVID-19 Patients at St. Cloud Hospital Up Again

CentraCare is reporting 90-plus patients with COVID-19 throughout their facilities in Central Minnesota. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris says more than 70 of those are at St. Cloud Hospital. These numbers are up from last week's numbers which saw 85 within CentraCare and 65 at St. Cloud Hospital. Morris says 75% are unvaccinated this week. Last week 85% were unvaccinated. He says the test positive rate within the community is 13%. Last week it was 12%.
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

