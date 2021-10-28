CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Resurgent demand drives sales in third quarter

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSeHK_0cfIAOK400
Home Construction FILE - A mason shovels a cement mixture as he prepares to lay down bricks on the exterior wall of a new house in Flowood, Miss., Sept. 23, 2021. U.S. home construction fell 1.6% in September as builders continue to be tripped up by supply chain bottlenecks. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 that the decline in September left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.56 million units, 7.4% above the rate one year ago. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file) (Rogelio V. Solis)

Construction demand drove third quarter sales higher at Caterpillar as did rising demand from miners and other heavy industry as the global economy emerges from the pandemic.

Revenue climbed 25% to $12.4 billion from $9.88 billion, and in the construction industry unit, revenue increased to $5.26 billion, from $4.06 billion.

Despite falling just shy of Wall Street projections on revenue, shares of Caterpillar Inc. jumped more than 3% before the opening bell Thursday.

Dealers lowered inventories by $300 million in the third quarter, a considerable improvement from the $600 million cut a year earlier, the Deerfield, Illinois, company reported.

Net income was $1.43 billion, or $2.60 per share, for the period ended Sept. 30. A year earlier it earned $668 million, or $1.22 per share.

Removing certain items, earnings were $2.66 per share. This easily beat the $2.26 per share that analysts had projected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The construction industry was hit by the spread of COVID-19 like all others, but the pandemic did drive housing, and construction, demand as people sought larger or new places to live. Mining and construction have taken off this year as well as industries begin to elevate production.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Next's online strength drives 17% sales rise in latest quarter

LONDON (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next reported a 17% rise in third-quarter full-price sales compared to 2019, before the pandemic disrupted trading, and maintained its full-year profit guidance. Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, kept its guidance for full-price sales for the rest of the 2021-22...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Texas home sales decrease, median price rises in third quarter of 2021

Texas Realtors releases 2021-Q3 edition of the Texas Quarterly Housing Report. AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Texas housing market slowed slightly following a strong summer sales season, according to the 2021-Q3 Texas Quarterly Housing Report released today by Texas Realtors. The number of homes sold across the state declined 3.5% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the previous year. This is the first time quarterly homes sales in Texas have decreased year-over-year since the second quarter of 2020.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Spirit narrows losses as sales increase in the third quarter

Wichita's Spirit AeroSystems Inc. inched closer to turning a profit in the third quarter as it continues to dig out from the downturn of 2020, but missed where Wall Street had expected it to be by this point. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss in the previous three...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
worldairlinenews.com

Positive third quarter for Brussels Airlines thanks to strong summer demand

Thanks to a summer with high leisure demand and a competitive cost structure resulting from its restructuring program, Brussels Airlines reports an Adjusted EBIT of EUR 1 million in the third quarter of the year (previous year: EUR – 51 million). For the first nine months of the year, the airline reports a 12% revenue increase year on year and an operating expense decrease of 10%. The Adjusted EBIT in the January-September period improved by 39% to -142 million, a result that is still heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#Mining Equipment#Caterpillar Inc#Zacks Investment Research
FOXBusiness

Construction demand drives Caterpillar sales

Construction demand drove third-quarter sales higher at Caterpillar as did rising demand from miners and other heavy industry as the global economy emerges from the pandemic. Revenue climbed 25% to $12.4 billion from $9.88 billion, and in the construction industry unit, revenue increased to $5.26 billion, from $4.06 billion. Despite...
CONSTRUCTION
Winston-Salem Journal

Consumer demand for residential pools boosts Hayward's third-quarter profit

Homeowners’ focus on enhancing their residences during the COVID-19 pandemic by adding a pool continues to deliver a sales surge for Hayward Holdings Inc. The company reported Wednesday a more-than-threefold increase in third-quarter net income to $50.3 million. Adjusted net income was $64.1 million. It is Hayward’s second full quarterly...
BUSINESS
Business Wire

Yum! Brands Reports Third-Quarter Results; Record 760 Net-New Units and Same-Store Sales Growth of 5%, Driving System Sales Growth of 8%; Sustained Digital System Sales of Over $5 Billion

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today reported results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2021. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 8%, with 5% same-store sales and 4% unit growth. Third-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.75, an increase of 90% over the prior year quarter. Third-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.22, an increase of 21% over the prior year quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Bristol Myers Squibb says sales of Revlimid, Eliquis increased in the third quarter

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. gained 0.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drug maker beat expectations for the quarter and saw sales rise for two of its top-selling products. The company had earnings of $1.5 billion, or 69 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2021, down from $1.8 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.00 per share, against a FactSet consensus of $1.92. Bristol reported revenue of $11.6 billion for the quarter, up from $10.5 billion in the same three months of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
sgbonline.com

NPD Sees Performance Footwear Sales Climb 15 Percent In Third Quarter

The NPD Group reported total U.S. performance footwear sales grew 15 percent in the third quarter while leisure footwear sales climbed at a slightly lower rate. Fashion footwear sales continued to underperform, decreasing high-single-digits. The 15 percent gain in performance footwear marked a slow down from the 31 percent jump...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Street.Com

Lockheed Martin Stock Falls on Third-Quarter Sales Miss

Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Report shares fell more than 8% on Tuesday after the company posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings but sales that fell short of forecasts amid a drop in revenue in its crucial aeronautics division due to a decline in F-35 jet sales. Lockheed...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Specialty Tyres Fuel Michelin's Third-Quarter Sales Beat

PARIS (Reuters) -Michelin reported better-than expected third quarter sales on Monday, due in part to a strong rebound in demand for tyres for agricultural machinery. The group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles and industrial equipment, said sales totalled 6 billion euros ($6.98 billion) for July to September, up from 5.78 billion in the same period last year.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Hasbro Reports Third-Quarter Earnings Beat on Strong Digital Sales

Hasbro (HAS) - Get Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Report on Tuesday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings as its recent focus on digital gaming and entertainment continues to add to the toymaker's top and bottom lines. The seller of Monopoly, Play-doh and Nerf products said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Winchester’s Sales Jump 94 Percent In Third Quarter

Winchester’s sales grew 93.8 percent in the third quarter to $400 million from $206.4 million in the year-ago third quarter, boosted by strong hunting demand stemming from the pandemic experience. The results were revealed in the third-quarter report of Winchester’s parent, Olin Corp. The growth was primarily due to higher...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Chipotle reports record-breaking third quarter sales

It was a record-breaking third quarter for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Trials of new menu items, including a wildly popular smoked brisket LTO, coupled with robust digital sales and a recovery of in-restaurant dining led to a big quarter for the fast casual, with total revenue of $2 billion. That figure is up 21.9% over the previous year, the chain reported Thursday for the three months ended Sept. 30.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Luxury demand fuels L’Oreal’s quarterly sales growth

PARIS (Reuters) -L’Oreal on Thursday posted better-than-expected revenue growth for the third-quarter, fuelled by continued strong demand for its luxury lines. The French group, which owns brands like Lancome and makes Armani cosmetics, saw luxury sales surge over 20%, as it benefited from e-commerce channels it expanded during the pandemic and stores that reopened.
BUSINESS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy