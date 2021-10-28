CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Grab A Dairy Queen Blizzard Today And Help CMN Here In The Permian Basin

By Leo
 7 days ago
Today is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen! Thursday, October 28, 2021! And, that means you can help an awesome cause while having an awesome treat. Miracle Treat Day helps the Children's Miracle Network here in the Permian Basin. So, when you grab a BLIZZARD today from Dairy Queen, you are...

B93

Wagner Noel In Midland Celebrating 10 Years Tonight November 1st!

The Wagner Noel In Midland is celebrating 10 Years tonight November 1, 2021. Yep, it's been 10 years since this awesome place has opened up here in the PERMIAN BASIN. The impact that the Wagner Noel has had in the Permian Basin can not and should not be understated in the past 10 years. It has opened up ARTS and Entertainment in so many ways here in West Texas that otherwise would not happen or be limited.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Pay Attention When On Loop 250 In Midland

Yesterday (Tuesday 10/26) was a normal day just like any other. I headed home from work just like I do every day at 5 pm. Sun was shining as usual, traffic was about as it is normally in Midland at 5 pm on 191. Turned left on the frontage road to get on Loop 250 headed toward Big Spring Street--no problem. Radio is on, everyone's cruising along in front of and next to me... A day typical of any other weekday. Until---the truck in front of me slams on its brakes about a half mile before the Garfield exit and I almost rear-end him! So in turn, I slam on MINE--and the guy behind ME in his Mercedes SUV has to veer off onto the shoulder, kicking up a ton of dirt and dust--to avoid colliding with the back of my car! Fortunately--we didn't add to what had already occurred down the road a bit. Right where the Garfield exit ramp is on the East Bound side of Loop 250--there was a crash that had been pulled off to the left side that was causing a major slowdown on the roadway because the Police vehicle was sitting in the passing lane.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Safety Solutions Is Hosting A Hiring Event This Wednesday In Midland

Advance Your Career, Gain Oilfield Experience. Build Your Future. You know the old saying good help is hard to find, well Safety Solutions in Midland is looking for just that, good help. If you are looking for a great company to go work for that offers great pay, with great benefits, then look no further. Safety Solutions in Midland is hosting a hiring event this Wednesday from 9am-4pm at their offices located at 7116 W I-20 Midland, Tx 79706.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

FREE HALLOWEEN MOVIES THIS SATURDAY AT BIG SKY DRIVE IN MIDLAND!

It's Halloween week here in the Permian Basin and the Midland County Sheriff's Office is TREATING you to Free Movies this Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Big Sky Drive-In! Talk about a TREAT! Each screen will get a DOUBLE FEATURE and offer some great FAMILY HALLOWEEN movies. MAKE PLANS TO TAKE THE kiddos OUT this Saturday Night!
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Midland Odessa Shopping: A Trip Back In Time

As a "new" Midlander (only having been here about 15 months now)--I'm still discovering all the little nooks and crannies of the area in my daily travels. This time, on a trip to the Spirit Halloween store with my wife to buy a Halloween Costume for each of us for a party we're headed to Saturday night-I discovered a little piece of history in what was once known as the Dellwood Mall. In talking with coworker Kevin Chase and getting the back story as he grew up just a few blocks from Dellwood Mall and walked there regularly with his family and friends to shop and pass the time as kids do--I found out all about the stores that used to be there and about how vibrant a place it once was til Midland Park Mall and loop 250 became a thing here. Some Pictures In case It's been a while--as you can see:
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Fair Grounds Themed Restaurant in Midland

Have you heard about Fair to Midland? Yeah, me either, well not really. I remember hearing about a place with an open fair grounds type feel coming to Midland but that was in 2019 before the pandemic hit so I just assumed it got squashed like all the other cool stuff that got ruined by Covid. Well Fair to Midland is gearing up to open pretty soon and I gotta say I’m pretty pumped. Fair to Midland, 1115 Tradewinds Blvd, is a food, beverage and entertainment location by KPG Hospitality that was originally slated to open in the summer of 2020. The idea is that this beer garden style spot would be open-fair themed with indoor and outdoor seating, fair type games and fair themed foods. I heard there was going to be a slide and I was immediately invested. According to the article in the Midland Reporter Telegram, the folks behind this place were shooting for something that would make people think they weren’t in Midland, which is some what of a passive aggressive neg but I’m fine with it. In the article there was also mention of a hidden little speakeasy kind of bar area and I am also 100% invested in that idea as well. I’ve always wanted to go to one of those bars that are hidden and secret and you have to know the secret knock or password to get in and the door is in like a port-a-potty but I’ve never even known of one that exists anywhere other than Austin or Dallas ect… Fair to Midland plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week but you’ll have to check their Facebook page or Instagram @fairtomidland_tx to find out when exactly they’ll be opening. Check out their FB page, they have a sneak peek pic of the shooting gallery that will give you an idea of what kind of place Fair to Midland is.
MIDLAND, TX
