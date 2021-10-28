Care home residents across Scotland step up to search for new staff

Christmas is just around the corner! The Giving Tree Project is an annual outreach to care centers by St. Irenaeus Health Ministry that has gone on for the last 36 years. Our goal is to show residents, no matter their faith, that they are not forgotten during the holidays. Due to continued pandemic precautions, our Giving Tree Parties will be cut back, but St. Irenaeus Health Ministry will provide gifts for each resident. We also plan to give appreciation gifts for the staff at each of the care facilities we serve. These are hard-working essential workers and compassionate heroes. The facilities that St. Irenaeus Health Ministry serves are: Harvest Retirement in Buena Park, Sunrise La Palma, Karlton Residential Center in Anaheim, Health Care Center Orange County in Buena Park, and Anaheim Terrace Care Center (Genesis). Since each care facility resident will receive a gift, in addition to homebound parishioners, we need 406 gifts. Due to health concerns, we will buy the gifts rather than ask parishioners to purchase and donate them.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO