CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Care home residents across Scotland step up to search for new staff

By Andrew Seymour
carehomeprofessional.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare home residents across Scotland are on the search for caring and skilled individuals to enter the sector, joining managers in their search for new recruits. Occupants at Renaissance Care’s 16 Scottish care homes are getting involved in the advertising of positions, interviewing of applicants and final selection process to expand...

www.carehomeprofessional.com

Comments / 0

Related
carehomeprofessional.com

Care home residents eligible for early COVID booster jab

Care home residents are among the vulnerable groups being offered a booster jab one month early “where this makes operational sense” in new government guidance. The new updated guidance says care home residents who may have received their second doses at different times can be vaccinated in the same session, as long as it’s been five months since their second dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Care homes have REJECTED 5,000 requests for help in last six weeks because of staff shortages, industry bosses say

Care homes have been forced to reject requests from nearly 5,000 people due to staffing shortages over the last six weeks, industry bosses said today. The National Care Forum (NCF), an association for care providers, surveyed 340 managers who run care services in England that employ more than 20,000 staff and support around 15,000 people.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Renaissance Care#Scottish#Jesmond Care Home
WDBJ7.com

Care facilities search for new hires

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “Everyone has signs up,” said Jan Bigelow, the CEO of The Kendal at Lexington. “Everyone’s hiring. And, it’s scary.”. Especially for a place like the Kendal at Lexington, where residents can be anywhere from independent living to full time care. “I can’t close down a portion...
LEXINGTON, VA
carehomeprofessional.com

Staff shortages in Scotland likely to see care plans amended

Thousands of people with complex needs in Scotland have been told their care may not be fully met because of staff shortages, the BBC has reported. A number of areas, including Fife, Argyll and Bute and the Lothians, have sent letters saying they may have to amend existing care packages, according to the report.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Scotland
Shropshire Star

Family had to say goodbye to child battling suspected hospital bug, inquiry told

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry is investigating the construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow. A father has told how his family were called in around four times to say a final goodbye to his cancer patient daughter as she fought an infection he suspects was linked to the hospital environment.
HEALTH
kingstonthisweek.com

Ford says no to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for hospital workers

TORONTO — Ontario won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccination for hospital workers despite support for the measure from the organization representing hospitals and the province’s COVID-19 science advisers. Premier Doug Ford pointed to evidence of staff shortages related to vaccination mandates from elsewhere in Canada and said existing Ontario policies will keep...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Smiles all round as gentle alpacas pop in on elderly care home residents

Sid, Eric and Chester took a tour of Advinia Health Care’s Hill View care home in Clydebank on Thursday. Residents at a care home in Glasgow had their spirits lifted by some unusual visitors – alpacas. Sid, Eric and Chester took a tour of Advinia Health Care’s Hill View care...
PETS
oc-breeze.com

Support care center residents and care center staff with the Giving Tree Project

Christmas is just around the corner! The Giving Tree Project is an annual outreach to care centers by St. Irenaeus Health Ministry that has gone on for the last 36 years. Our goal is to show residents, no matter their faith, that they are not forgotten during the holidays. Due to continued pandemic precautions, our Giving Tree Parties will be cut back, but St. Irenaeus Health Ministry will provide gifts for each resident. We also plan to give appreciation gifts for the staff at each of the care facilities we serve. These are hard-working essential workers and compassionate heroes. The facilities that St. Irenaeus Health Ministry serves are: Harvest Retirement in Buena Park, Sunrise La Palma, Karlton Residential Center in Anaheim, Health Care Center Orange County in Buena Park, and Anaheim Terrace Care Center (Genesis). Since each care facility resident will receive a gift, in addition to homebound parishioners, we need 406 gifts. Due to health concerns, we will buy the gifts rather than ask parishioners to purchase and donate them.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
vanceairscoop.com

New Ombudsman Supervisor emphasizes long-term care residents' rights

ENID, Okla. — Keli Caffey said her highest priority as the local ombudsman supervisor is residents’ rights. October is National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month, which is a time to honor residents living in all long-term care facilities and consumers receiving services in their home or community, according to The National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care.
ENID, OK
osfhealthcare.org

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic combined with the ever changing health care environment has resulted in the development of new ways to reach people in communities served by OSF HealthCare across Illinois and the UP of Michigan.

In the Peoria area, OSF partnered with local churches and social service agencies through the Faith Community Nurse team with a goal of reaching patients where they are. This has led to the development of the OSF Street Medicine program which is directly addressing disparities in care. Dr. Mary Stapel,...
ILLINOIS STATE
carehomeprofessional.com

Four Seasons care home downgraded from Good to Requires Improvement

A Four Seasons care home has been downgraded from Good to Requires Improvement following an inspection by the CQC. Green Lane Intermediate Care Centre in Leeds, West Yorkshire, which provides short term rehabilitation care for up to 60 people, was inspected in August. The CQC noted “mixed responses from people...
HEALTH SERVICES
carehomeprofessional.com

GUEST COLUMN: Becoming a trusted news source for care in Scotland

Jenny Copland, Communications Lead at the Care Inspectorate, discusses how putting a few simple measures in place before COVID-19 hit enabled her team to share important updates with care professionals when it mattered most. The Care Inspectorate has always been a trusted source of information for care professionals in Scotland...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy