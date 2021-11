Halloween is one of those rare occasions during the year where you get to dress up, bring your community together, and snack on some candy. For Michael Jackson’s children, Halloween looked only slightly different from everyone else’s average holiday — but it was nevertheless fun and memorable. The late pop star’s son Prince Jackson, born Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., opened up about family Halloween during an appearance on The Mix, where he reflected on wearing costumes, Trick-or-Treating, and the Jackson family’s very “normal celebration” of the holiday.

