United announces expansion of US-Heathrow routes

In this week’s developments, the White House has issued specifics of new international entry requirements that take effect Nov. 8, including some that affect returning Americans. Hawaiian Airlines is scheduling extra flights from the West Coast for the holidays, United and Southwest add California routes, and Alaska expands its Seattle-Ohio schedules. In the east, United unveiled a big expansion of service between Washington, D.C., and the New York area. United will also add flights from the U.S. (including SFO) to London, and a Canadian carrier plans to begin flying to SFO in the spring. Southwest rolls out a corporate version of its Rapid Rewards program, and American changes the rules for how AAdvantage members can achieve elite status next year. Despite the risk of unruly passengers, United plans to resume main cabin sales of hard liquor in November. In airport news, Mineta San Jose opens a kids play space, LAX and United are testing timed reservations for TSA screenings, and Delta creates express PreCheck bag check-in and facial recognition procedures at Atlanta.
