SMMT: UK commercial vehicle output increases modestly in September

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK commercial vehicle (CV) production increased to 7,799 units in September, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). After production declined by over a third (-35.1%) in August, September saw a modest increase of 1.8% compared to a strong September 2020 when...

www.automotiveworld.com

automotiveworld.com

LADA car sales result

In October 2021, 25,573 LADA passenger and light commercial vehicles were sold in Russia, which is 48.7% more than in the previous month, but 30.9% less than in October 2020. Nevertheless, sales result for ten months of this year (294,422 vehicles) is 11.2% higher compared to the same period last year. Under the Company’s assesment, the Brand is keeping the leadership on the Russian market.
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

China cuts down magnesium production, disrupts Europe's car industry

POREG (Policy Research Group) reported that China that manufactures more than 95 per cent of Europe's magnesium requirements, has cut back on production leading to considerable disquiet in the European Union (EU), as magnesium is vital to sectors such as cars, aircraft, and electronics. At the recent EU leaders' summit...
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Volvo Cars sales up 12.6 per cent in the first 10 months of 2021, share of electrified cars exceeds 25% of all units sold

Volvo Cars sold 581,464 cars in the first 10 months of 2021, up 12.6 per cent compared with the same period last year. In October, Volvo Cars global sales reached 50,815 cars, down 22.2 per cent compared with the same period last year. The decline was related to a shortage of components which affected production but the demand for Volvo Cars’ products remained strong.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: Commercial Vehicle Group Q3 Earnings

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:40 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Commercial Vehicle Group their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.3, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Commercial vehicle sales rise in Slovenia and EU12

Registrations of new commercial vehicles in Slovenia rose 31% year on year in the first nine months of 2021 to 8,914, SeeNews.com reported, citing ACEA provisional data. Registrations of new light commercial vehicles of up to 3.5 tonnes rose by 28% to 7,383 units, the cited ACEA report said. Registrations...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK factories see output growth slow, prices rocket - PMI

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British factories saw output growth slow and costs soar in October as they struggled to cope with supply bottlenecks, a survey showed on Monday, underscoring the dilemma facing the Bank of England as it considers a rate hike this week. The overall IHS Markit/CIPS UK...
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

Volvo Cars celebrates first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm

Volvo Cars today welcomed over 200,000 new shareholders as it listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange. The initial public offering attracted strong interest from institutional investors in Sweden and abroad as well as from the general public in the Nordics. “I would like to extend a warm welcome to...
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

SMMT: Engine production falls -36.3% in September

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “During September the number of engines produced declined by over a third, continuing this worrying trend for the fourth consecutive month. The global shortage of semiconductors continues to stall the production of engines as well as finished vehicles, with the situation unlikely to ease until 2022. Despite yesterday’s budget offering some welcome news for the industry, it represented a missed opportunity to offer much needed short-term support in light of pandemic related supply contraints such as semicoductors.”
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

UK car output falls to lowest September level since 1982

LONDON (Reuters) – British car production fell by 41.5% year-on-year last month to its lowest level for a September since 1982, according to an industry body, as a lack of semiconductor chips continues to disrupt the sector worldwide. A total of 67,169 cars rolled off British factory lines last month,...
WORLD
ICIS Chemical Business

EU commercial vehicles registrations fall again in September on semiconductor woes

LONDON (ICIS)--EU commercial vehicles registrations fell for the third month in September on the back of the global shortage of semiconductors, trade group ACEA said on Thursday. At 143,131 units, corporates purchased 12.3% fewer commercial vehicles in September than in the same month of 2020. The petrochemicals-intensive automotive industry in...
ECONOMY
motor1.com

Chip shortage continues to hit car production as UK output falls

The UK’s car manufacturing sector was hit by the global microchip shortage yet again in September, with output down by more than 40 percent. According to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), a mere 67,169 new cars were built on these shores last month. That figure...
WORLD
Reuters

GM electric commercial vehicle unit to build dedicated dealer network

DETROIT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - General Motors Co's (GM.N) electric commercial vehicle business, BrightDrop, will build out a dedicated dealer network to drive growth, the unit's head said on Tuesday. While Travis Katz, BrightDrop's chief executive, did not disclose how many dealers will be in the network, he said it...
BUSINESS
bulletin-news.com

The Increase To UK Cost Of Living Slowed Down In September – Economists Say

According to official data, price increases slowed marginally in September when the economy reopened. In the year to September, the rise in the cost of living, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index, decreased to 3.1 percent, down from 3.2 percent in August. The major driver of price increases was...
BUSINESS
The Independent

German factory orders make feeble recovery in September

German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe s biggest economy, made a feeble recovery in September after a big drop the previous month, official data showed Thursday.The Economy Ministry said orders were up 1.3% after a steep 8.8% decline in August. Even September's small gain was boosted by bulk orders in the manufacturing sector, without which there would have been only a 0.2% increase.Demand was led by orders from outside the 19 nations using the euro currency, which were up 14.9%. Domestic orders dropped 5.9%, and those from elsewhere in the eurozone fell 7.3%.For the third quarter as...
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Audi Group makes healthy profit despite semi-conductor crisis – forecast for 2021 adjusted

Following record figures in the first half of the year, the third quarter is characterized above all by the crisis in semiconductors. After nine months, the Audi Group, in spite of the challenges, is in a respectable position overall in operating and financial terms. From January to September, the number of deliveries, revenue, operating profit, profit before tax and above all net cash flow are higher than in the previous year, which was affected by the corona pandemic. As expected, however, the ongoing shortage of semi-conductors had an effect on volumes and financial results in the third quarter. Audi has adjusted its forecast for the full year 2021: deliveries of the Audi brand are now expected to be approximately at the previous year’s level and revenue somewhat above the previous year. The guidance for operating profit and net cash flow will be increased.
BUSINESS
BBC

UK shop sales continue to fall in September

Retail sales fell for the fifth month in a row in September, with people spending less in shops despite Covid restrictions easing in the summer. Sales dipped by 0.2% in September, following a 0.6% drop in August, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Non-food stores were hit hardest...
RETAIL
automotiveworld.com

For a carbon-neutral mobility – Volkswagen enters into a strategic partnership with EIT InnoEnergy

EIT InnoEnergy, the world’s leading innovation engine for sustainable energy, and Volkswagen AG have announced a strategic partnership. Both companies are planning joint innovation and investment activities designed to help innovative technologies and business models achieve economic breakthroughs which will contribute to the decarbonisation of the transport sector and accelerate the shift to electromobility. The partnership involves Volkswagen becoming a new shareholder of EIT InnoEnergy.
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

UK retail sales fall unexpectedly in September

LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales dropped by 0.2% September, official figures showed on Friday, adding to signs of weakness in the recovery from COVID-19 and bucking economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a monthly rise of 0.5%. Retail sales are still 4.2% higher than in February 2020 before Britain...
RETAIL

