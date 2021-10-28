SMMT: UK commercial vehicle output increases modestly in September

Following record figures in the first half of the year, the third quarter is characterized above all by the crisis in semiconductors. After nine months, the Audi Group, in spite of the challenges, is in a respectable position overall in operating and financial terms. From January to September, the number of deliveries, revenue, operating profit, profit before tax and above all net cash flow are higher than in the previous year, which was affected by the corona pandemic. As expected, however, the ongoing shortage of semi-conductors had an effect on volumes and financial results in the third quarter. Audi has adjusted its forecast for the full year 2021: deliveries of the Audi brand are now expected to be approximately at the previous year’s level and revenue somewhat above the previous year. The guidance for operating profit and net cash flow will be increased.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO