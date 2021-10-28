CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK complies with EU trade deal, Johnson’s spokesman says

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Britain is fully in compliance with the rules of its post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, and wants further talks with French and EU officials over why a UK trawler has been detained...

