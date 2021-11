The economy grew at an annualized inflation-adjusted rate of 2.0% in the third quarter of 2021, a sharp drop from the second quarter’s 6.7%. This slowdown reflects the broad reach of the ongoing global pandemic. Surging cases in the summer made people more leery about going out. Overseas customers of U.S. businesses struggled with widespread infections and income losses, which cut the demand for U.S. exports. But mostly, the continuing spread of the virus disrupted supply chains around the world. Consumers and businesses had a hard time getting goods. The result is slowing consumer spending, declining business investments and falling U.S. exports. All of this adds up to less growth.

