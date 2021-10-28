CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor reports 10 dead from latest air strike in north Ethiopia war

By Reuters
 6 days ago

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - An Ethiopian government jet bombed the capital of northern Tigray region on Thursday, with one doctor reporting 10 deaths in the latest casualties of a year-long war.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's federal forces have hit Mekelle from the skies at least eight times in the last two weeks, residents say, in a fight against local Tigrayan forces that has killed thousands and uprooted more than 2 million people.

Foreign powers are pressing for mediation and the United States is threatening sanctions to stem a conflict reverberating across the already volatile and impoverished Horn of Africa.

Ethiopia's government said Thursday's air strike hit and destroyed the other part of Mesfin Industrial Engineering PLC, a factory complex bombed last week where it said the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) stored military equipment.

But TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda said the strike hit the Kebele 05 residential neighbourhood, killing three people, inuring several others and destroying three houses.

Hayelom Kebede, a doctor at Mekelle's Ayder Referral Hospital, told Reuters that so far 10 people have died as a result of the strike and 21 were injured. He predicted the death toll would rise because medical care is severely constrained.

Another doctor told Reuters he saw six people pulled out of rubble in Kebele 5 but he could not tell if they were alive or dead.

BLOODSTAINED RUBBLE

Tigrayan TV showed pictures of Red Cross workers near collapsed brick structures with corrugated iron rooves. Blankets and kettles lay among bloodstained wreckage. At one point, gloved volunteers hastily covered a body part with a sheet.

A resident of the city who visited the site said he saw a five-year-old transported alive from the rubble to hospital.

Asked about reported civilian deaths, government spokesperson Legesse Tulu replied in a text message: "There is not any intended and deliberate harm on civilians and their properties. The air strike successfully hit its target."

With communications mainly down in Tigray, it was impossible to independently verify events.

The TPLF, which says it is fighting discrimination by central government, was forced out of Mekelle at the end of last year, accused of rebellion and attacking an army base.

But its soldiers swept back from the surrounding mountains and now control most of Tigray and parts of two neighbouring regions - Afar and Amhara - where fighting has also intensified.

The government says it is targeting sites where the TPLF is training, storing equipment, or otherwise using facilities for its war effort.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
Abiy Ahmed
CBS News

Ethiopian leader calls on citizens to defend his government as Tigray rebels make gains

Johannesburg — It's been nearly one year since Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops in to crush rebellious forces in the country's northern Tigray region. In that time Abiy's standing as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for ending the war with neighboring Eritrea has been undermined, as those same troops have been accused of committing unspeakable atrocities.
Reuters

U.N. says civilians injured after air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Civilians, including women and children, were injured in Ethiopia’s Tigray following an air strike on Wednesday, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York, citing initial information. Ethiopian government air strikes hit the capital of the northern Tigray region in the third such...
Reuters

Ethiopia says air strike in Mekelle targeted TPLF facility

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - An Ethiopian government spokesperson said a federal air strike on Wednesday in Mekelle, the Tigray regional capital, targeted buildings where rebellious Tigrayan forces were repairing armaments. Legesse Tulu, the spokesperson, told Reuters he had no information on casualties.
IBTimes

Ethiopia Launches Air Strike On Rebel 'Training Centre': Govt

Ethiopia's military on Tuesday launched another air strike in war-torn Tigray, hitting what a government official called a rebel training facility just outside the regional capital Mekele. Tigray was pounded by near-daily aerial bombardments last week in a sign the military was stepping up its use of air power in...
International Business Times

Ethiopia Air Strike On Tigray Kills 6: Hospital, Rebel Sources

Ethiopia's military on Thursday carried out an air strike on the capital of the war-torn Tigray region that a hospital official and rebel sources said killed six people and injured 21 others. The government said the strike, the latest in a campaign of air bombardments, hit a factory in Mekele...
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Africa
Red Cross
The Independent

UN report says Ethiopia's war marked by 'extreme brutality'

The U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday that Ethiopia’s yearlong war has been marked by “extreme brutality” as a joint investigation into alleged atrocities faulted all sides for committing abuses, but avoided saying who was the most to blame.The investigation was hampered by authorities’ intimidation and restrictions and didn’t visit some of the war’s worst-affected locations.The report, a rare collaboration by the U.N. human rights office with the government-created Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, was released a day before the war’s one-year mark and as Africa’s second most populous country enters a new state of emergency with rival Tigray forces...
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows victory, as army fights Tigrayan rebels for key town

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to keep fighting until victory in the year-long war in his country's north, as rebels claimed to have seized another key town. But Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, said he believed victory was possible and urged his countrymen to unify and join the fight.
The Independent

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly.The declaration by the Council of Ministers was the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who a year ago this week allowed soldiers from a neighboring country to invade the Tigray region and pursue the Tigray forces alongside Ethiopian troops. Thousands of people have been killed since then.The United States has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office,...
abc17news.com

Ethiopia tried to limit rare UN report on Tigray war abuses

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The findings of the only human rights investigation allowed in Ethiopia’s blockaded Tigray region are being released Wednesday. They come a year after war began there. But people with knowledge of the probe say it has been limited by authorities who recently expelled a U.N. staffer helping to lead it. The report may be the world’s only official source of information on the war that began in November 2020 after a political falling-out between the Tigray forces that long dominated the national government and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s current government. The conflict has been marked by gang rapes, mass expulsions, deliberate starvation and thousands of deaths.
dallassun.com

US Expresses Alarm Over Reports of Escalation of War in Ethiopia

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed "alarm" Monday over reports that forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region have advanced into Dessie and Kombolcha, two towns in the neighboring Amhara region. "All parties must stop military operations and begin ceasefire negotiations without preconditions," Blinken wrote in a Twitter post.
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country's civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country's northern region.The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.Prime Minister Abiy...
dallassun.com

US Suspends Ethiopia's Duty-Free Access Over Tigray Violations

Citing 'gross violations of internationally recognized human rights,' the United States on Tuesday said it suspended Ethiopia's duty-free access to the U.S. market. Mali and Guinea will also lose access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). 'Today, President Biden announced three countries will be terminated from the AGOA...
The Independent

Key rebel leader in Philippines killed, in decades old fight

Philippines forces have killed a key rebel commander in one of Asia s longest-running insurgencies, in what the military described as a daring raid in the country's remote southern region, but what guerrilla leaders claimed was an ambush.Jorge Madlos, who used the nom de guerre Ka Oris, was for many decades a leading figure and spokesman for the communist fighters in the southern Philippines's mountainous hinterlands.Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Monday said government forces killed Madlos in the Bukidnon province on Saturday. He described the rebel's death as a major blow to the already-battered New People’s Army guerrilla group....
