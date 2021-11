Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/DayforXeniaSchools/. I have become a candidate because my oldest son started Kindergarten this year and I want to get involved to ensure my kids and the kids in the community are getting the education they deserve. I have strong belief that parents should be actively involved in their kids’ educations. I am also worried about all of the things being taught in the world today. I am an Aerospace Engineer for the US Air Force. I have a better insight and knowledge of science, technology, and academics than any other candidate. I have managed million dollar projects and so I understand budget and finances that most sitting board members do not. I am also the son of a high school teacher. I understand the need to support our teachers if we want to succeed.

XENIA, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO