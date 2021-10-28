2021 Gift Guide: Brighton’s Favorite Things

SCARY (AWESOME) ACCESSORIES. EwinRacing 2.0 Edition RGB Gaming Desk – $399 [Diego]. In the market for a new desk? Then I might have the one just for you. EwinRacing’s RGB Gaming Desk is a solid piece of furniture and I mean that in the literal sense. This thing is solid. Made of a carbon fiber material for the top, and aluminum legs, I felt pretty comfortable having all my equipment on it and trusting that it’ll stay sturdy. Being a “gamer” desk, it of course features a gratuitous amount of RGB lights, with about a dozen or so varying patterns to cycle through. RGBs everywhere isn’t particularly my style, but it’s still kind of fun to have sometimes. It also features some nifty extras like cable management holes and even a cup holder; a separate model even replaces one of the cable holes for a wireless charger if that’s more to your liking. It’s a neat product, and you can also save 30% off of it with our code “MONSTER”. Read the full review here.

