2021 Gift Guide: Brighton’s Favorite Things

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago

revuewm.com

Revue's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Revue's local, annual West Michigan gift guide for friends and family of all kinds. From your foodie friend to beer buff bro, we have a slew of ideas to get your shopping started: events, specialty stores, items, unique experiences and more. Cooking Classes. The Local Epicurean. 1440 Wealthy St. SE,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mymodernmet.com

25+ Creative Finds from the 2021 “Oprah’s Favorite Things” List

For the past 25 years, Oprah Winfrey has been the ultimate holiday tastemaker thanks to her “Favorite Things” list. To celebrate this important anniversary, she's gone all out and created a list of 110 incredible items to gift this season. Available on Amazon and Oprah Daily, Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 celebrates small businesses owned by people of color and women.
AMAZON
papercitymag.com

Oprah Puts a Special Houston Treat on Her Favorite Things Gift List

The Fab Fête soufflé arrives frozen in a 32-ounce ceramic ramekin, ready for the oven. (Photo by Terry Vine) We expect the confetti is flying and the champagne corks are popping at Swift + Company with release on Monday of Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gift guide. Elizabeth Swift Copeland’s must-have White Corn and Truffle Soufflé, one in the trio of her Fab Fête offerings, has made the list of 110 gift items which have been hand selected by the media mogul billionaire.
CELEBRITIES
monstervine.com

MonsterVine’s Holiday Gift Guide For October 2021

SCARY (AWESOME) ACCESSORIES. EwinRacing 2.0 Edition RGB Gaming Desk – $399 [Diego]. In the market for a new desk? Then I might have the one just for you. EwinRacing’s RGB Gaming Desk is a solid piece of furniture and I mean that in the literal sense. This thing is solid. Made of a carbon fiber material for the top, and aluminum legs, I felt pretty comfortable having all my equipment on it and trusting that it’ll stay sturdy. Being a “gamer” desk, it of course features a gratuitous amount of RGB lights, with about a dozen or so varying patterns to cycle through. RGBs everywhere isn’t particularly my style, but it’s still kind of fun to have sometimes. It also features some nifty extras like cable management holes and even a cup holder; a separate model even replaces one of the cable holes for a wireless charger if that’s more to your liking. It’s a neat product, and you can also save 30% off of it with our code “MONSTER”. Read the full review here.
SHOPPING
smilepolitely.com

One of Oprah’s favorite things has a U of I connection

Oprah no longer has the legendary "Favorite Things" episodes of her show, but she still makes a favorite things list for her magazine. This year, one of the featured products has a local connection. The Tovala Smart Oven, which you connect to Wi-Fi then scan ingredient bar codes to set...
FOOD & DRINKS
DFW Community News

2021 Gift Guide: Gifts For Her

Today I’m launching the 2021 Holiday Gift Guides individually starting with Gifts For Her ! You can also find all of my gifts guides in the navigation bar at the top of my website. I’ll be updating... Continue on to full article...
LIFESTYLE
domino

Of the 110 Things in Oprah’s Amazon Gift Guide, This Kitchen Gadget Is a Must-Buy

If you’re already struggling with your present shopping, turn to Oprah Winfrey’s no-fail roundup. The former talk show host has released her Favorite Things list every holiday season for the past two decades and 2021 is no exception. Just like last year, she chose to support and celebrate small businesses owned by people of color and women through her Amazon Gift Guide, featuring 110 of her most-loved finds.
SHOPPING
aymag.com

Heather’s Favorite Things: Nexus Coffee & Creative

Women supporting women, that’s what we need more of. Our series “Intriguing Women,” does just this through the celebration of women in the workplace and all of their accomplishments. For our 2021 Intriguing Women class, we held a party at Nexus Coffee & Creative in Little Rock, and while honoring all the wonderfully talented women that made our list, I was absolutely blown away by the people that put our party together.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: 10 Best Christmas Gifts You Need This Holiday Season

Each year, millions are stuck on what to purchase their family members for the holidays. Luckily, Oprah Winfrey has our backs. Her annual favorite things list dropped earlier this week on Amazon and it's filled with the latest gadgets, fashion trends, and beauty tricks, home accessories one can imagine. Fans have 110 items to choose from. But what's special about this year is that the list celebrates its 25 year anniversary. Additionally, the majority of the items from the list are from POC-Owned and Women-Owned Businesses.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2021 Are Here, and You’ll Want Everything

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s officially November, which means it’s time to pack up the pumpkins and skeletons for another year and crank up the Mariah Carey holiday tunes. It’s also the season for gift giving, and one particularly famed gifter — Oprah, you may have heard of her? — just dropped her annual guide known as Oprah’s Favorite Things. The 2021 version is full of style, home, beauty, pet, kid, and food gifts for basically everyone on your list.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 are now for sale on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Every year, Oprah Winfrey unveils her annual Favorite Things List, a roundup of the latest and greatest holiday gifts of...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Oprah & Meghan Markle-Approved SuperLatte Gift Set Just Landed on the Favorite Things List — & It's On Sale

We’re always tracking the things Oprah and Meghan Markle rave about, but we never thought the day would come when they both are obsessed with the same product. ICYMI, last year, Markle gifted Oprah a package of delicious, adaptogenic instant lattes by the women-led brand Clevr Blends. Oprah loved them so much that she said on IG that she would’ve included them in her Favorite Things list (she doesn’t put just anything on her coveted list!) if she’d known about them sooner. This year, she made good on her promise. They’re on the 2021 Oprah’s Favorite Things List. “My neighbor Meghan...
CELEBRITIES
BigCountryHomepage

Perini Ranch Steakhouse makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021

(KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s Perini Ranch Steakhouse has an item featured on the list of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021. The Perini Ranch Mesquite-Smoked Peppered Beef Tenderloin is included in the ‘Food Gifts’ section of the annual feature and is described as follows: “Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a population of just 603 people— but it’s also home […]
ABILENE, TX
aymag.com

Heather’s Favorite Things: SunStop Window Tinting

We have well-established that cars are kind of my thing, and with that being said, I like to ride in style. Not that my cars, my babies, aren’t already beautiful as they are, but just like I deserve to treat myself, they also deserve the finer things in life. I enjoy getting cosmetic modifications for my cars to stand out, and my latest project is definitely one of my favorites.
CARS
Refinery29

A Guide To Violet Grey’s Very Luxurious Beauty Gifts

Los Angeles hotspot Violet Grey is synonymous with luxury beauty, and there's no better time to fully lean into our bougieness than during the holiday season. Eyeshadow palettes are more sparkly, decadent skincare sets are plentiful, and festive candles are being lit on repeat. Ahead of the last-minute rush, Violet Grey has unveiled its Gift Edit holiday hub, a veritable Shangri-La of exclusive beauty sets, high-tech tools, and much more. Since all of that can be A Lot to parse through, we've perused the selections to spotlight the must-gift items that will be on everyone's wish list. From Dr. Barbara Sturm to Westman Atelier, our below guide contains only the most giftable luxury beauty gems from Violet Grey.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
