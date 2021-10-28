CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What is a diabetes type 2 care plan?

By Zia Sherrell, MPH
Medical News Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople with type 2 diabetes need to manage their blood sugar levels in order to stay as healthy as possible. A care plan can outline the steps a person needs to take to reach their health goals. A healthcare team works with a patient to design a tailored care...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Parade

How You Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes, According to Experts

At 72, George King Sr. developed Type 2 diabetes and was put on multiple medications to keep his blood sugar in check. But he didn’t take the news sitting down. He started walking twice a day and modified his diet, with his diabetic diet including more vegetables and complex carbohydrates. The result? For the following 15 years, he no longer had to take medication.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NBC4 Columbus

Reversing Type 2 Diabetes is Possible

Over 1 in 10 Americans, 34.5 million of us, suffer from diabetes, according to the CDC. That doesn’t even take into account the over 88 million adults who have pre-diabetes, an astounding 34.5% of the US population. As the $400B/year epidemic rages on, 30 Americans per hour die from diabetes...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a cure for type 2 diabetes

In a new study from the Technion, researchers developed a novel approach to treating type 2 diabetes is being developed. The disease, caused by insulin resistance and reduction of cells’ ability to absorb sugar, is characterized by increased blood sugar levels. Its long-term complications include heart disease, strokes, damage to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is nutrition counseling, and how can it help people with type 2 diabetes?

Although there is no cure for type 2 diabetes, many people manage their condition effectively by making changes to their diet and lifestyle. Nutrition counseling can play a significant role in helping people make food choices that are right for them. Type 2 diabetes is the. type of diabetes, affecting.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Diabetes Management#Type 2 Diabetes#Complications Of Diabetes#Optimal
healththoroughfare.com

New Pill Promises to Defeat Type 2 Diabetes

What if there’s a pill that can reverse type 2 diabetes, repair the pancreas, and regulate blood sugar? It sounds incredible, indeed, but that’s actually the description of a new pill that promises to defeat diabetes, according to VanguardNGR.com. Furthermore, perhaps the best part is that the pill represents a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

One in twenty achieve remission from type 2 diabetes

Around one in twenty people in Scotland diagnosed with type 2 diabetes achieve remission from the disease, according to research publishing November 2nd in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine. This suggests people are achieving remission outside of research trials and without bariatric surgery. Recognising individuals in remission, following their progress, and better understanding the factors involved in remission could lead to improved initiatives to help others.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This surgery better reduces diabetes

In a new study from Washington University in St. Louis, researchers found for people with obesity, a procedure rarely performed in the US more effectively eliminates type 2 diabetes than Roux-en-Y gastric bypass. They found that biliopancreatic diversion appears more effective at eliminating diabetes not just because of greater weight...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are some potential warning signs of type 1 diabetes in children?

Type 1 diabetes is a condition where the pancreas cannot produce sufficient insulin to lower blood sugar. It can cause several symptoms in children, such as tiredness, blurred vision, and increased thirst and hunger. Type 1 diabetes requires lifelong insulin medication to reduce the risk of potential complications. Diabetes is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Parade

The Secret Link Between Sleep and Diabetes

Rest is best—especially if you’re trying to curb a diabetes diagnosis. Just one sleepless night could increase your risk for Type 2 diabetes, according to a study in the American Journal of Physiology—Endocrinology and Metabolism. Researchers at Toho University Graduate School of Medicine in Japan found that sleep-deprived mice had higher blood glucose levels and fat content in the liver—both of which are linked to insulin resistance and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
endocrinologynetwork.com

Continuous Glucose Monitors in Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CDE, BC-ADM, BCACP: We’ve talked about insulin pens, insulin pumps, and a couple of different ways insulin can be delivered. However, continuous glucose monitors [CGMs] have revolutionized the field, and we’ve seen quite a bit of uptake not only from primary care providers but also from patients. I know this is something that comes up a lot in conversations, especially with some of my patients, where they tend to bring in a magazine clipping and say, “Hey, I want to go on this,” or they’ve seen a commercial that says, “I don’t want to check my blood sugars anymore.” Let’s talk about some of these challenges of self-monitoring blood glucose and the stories that you’re hearing from your patients. Also, how do you think the use of CGMs can help our patients with type 1 diabetes? I don’t want to discount the impact of this technology in that cohort, but a lot of it has been available to them early and its slowly making its way to our patients with type 2 diabetes as well. Dr Busch, you’ve seen that progression from when you were doing the urine [tests], but let’s pick up from the self-monitoring to the CGM technology.
HEALTH
WDTV

Type 2 Diabetes: FAQs with Ayesha Jameel, MD

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of United Hospital Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about United Hospital Center, visit https://wvumedicine.org/united-hospital-center/. What is Type 2 Diabetes?. Type 2 diabetes is a condition where the body’s primary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Scotland to rollout diabetes test for Type 1 patients

Misdiagnosed Type 1 diabetes patients could be freed from the need to take insulin after a new test is rolled out. Scotland will become the first country to offer the C-peptide blood test to all patients who have had a Type 1 diagnosis for at least three years. The test...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Dr Robert Gabbay on New ADA and EASD Type 1 Diabetes Guidance

Robert A. Gabbay, MD, PhD, the chief science and medical officer at the American Diabetes Association (ADA), discusses the most important takeaways from recent guidance on type 1 diabetes from the ADA and European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD). Robert A. Gabbay, MD, PhD, the chief science and...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

How does diabetes develop?

Diabetes develops when the body cannot make enough insulin or use it properly. Insulin is a hormone that helps regulate blood glucose levels, and without a sufficient amount working correctly, health complications can occur. There are many types of diabetes that can result from different factors, such as genetics or lifestyle choices.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Writing A New Chapter for People with Type 2 Diabetes

In the United States, nearly one in 10 people have type 2 diabetes¹ and each year, 1.5 million more Americans are diagnosed.² While a healthy diet and exercise are often the first steps to managing type 2 diabetes, some people may need medication to help manage the condition.³ Diabetes is also complex and progressive, which is why it’s often seen as a journey – at different points, many people either need to advance their treatment or switch to other therapies to meet their goals. Researchers at Lilly have a deep understanding of type 2 diabetes and are harnessing this knowledge into creating a new chapter of treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Whole Grains Reduce the Risk of Developing Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes is a condition that affects more than 34 million U.S residents, and around 95% of them have type 2 diabetes, according to the CDC. The health institution mentions that it used to be a condition predominant in those over 45 years old, but young children and young adults have started to suffer from it as well.
HEALTH
Healthline

The Keto Diet Wasn’t Enough to Reverse My Type 2 Diabetes

There’s no one-size-fits-all diet to help you manage your blood sugar. I learned that the best diet is the one that works for you. If you’re living with type 2 diabetes, you’ve undoubtedly heard of the ketogenic (keto) diet, which has been praised for its potential to prevent or cure various diseases, including.
FITNESS
laduenews.com

Diabetes Update 2021

Https://www.stlukes-stl.com/St-Lukes-Education-Programs/2021/Diabetes-Update-2021/. Join St. Luke’s for our annual Diabetes Update, where we will discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on diabetes care. You will be provided with helpful tools to take control of your health, including resources and a panel of experts to answer your questions. The goal of Diabetes Update is to motivate EVERYONE to take their health to heart! This is a FREE online event and registration is limited. Make the move today to stay informed and connected.
HEALTH
endocrinologynetwork.com

Role of Technology in Diabetes Care

Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CDE, BC-ADM, BCACP:Welcome to this Medical Economics® Around the Practice program titled “Pillars of Diabetes Care Technology.” I am Dr Dhiren Patel, adjunct associate professor of pharmacy practice at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy [and Health Sciences] and an endocrine clinical pharmacy specialist. Joining me in this discussion today is: Dr Robert Busch, director of clinical research and apracticing endocrinologist at the Albany Medical College [Faculty Practice];and Dr Diana Isaacs, a clinical pharmacy specialist and the CGM [continuous glucose monitoring] program coordinator at the Cleveland Clinic Diabetes Center. Thank you both for joining me for this program.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Ranibizumab Linked With Extensive Lapses in Care for Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

Approximately half of patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy exhibited long lapses in care when prescribed ranibizumab across a 5-year follow-up. Ranibizumab may be associated with long lapses in care for patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR), particularly those with no prior laser treatment for diabetic macular edema (DME). Findings were published this week in JAMA Ophthalmology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

