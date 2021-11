Police in Laos have carried out Asia's biggest-ever drug bust during which they seized over 55.6 million methamphetamine tablets and 1.5 tonnes of crystal meth in a single raid.On Wednesday, the police intercepted a truck carrying beer crates in the country's northern province of Bokeo, which borders Thailand and Myanmar. The tablets were hidden in sacks inside the beer crates.Information from the truck driver led the authorities to a house where additional 65 bags of crystal methamphetamine, weighing a total of 1,537 kg, were discovered.The tablets were found packed into Lao Brewery beer crates. The company in a statement...

