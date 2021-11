Everyone thinks of Spanish mackerel as warm-water fish, and they are, but often they’ll actually bite best during a warm-up when the temperatures suddenly dip. This seems to be especially true when water temperatures are only slightly above the 70-degree mark, and there’s a chilly evening or two. Seventy degrees is about as low as these fish really like it, and a drop pushing that mark tells the fish they’ll soon be on the move. As long as there’s bait present in the area, the natural response means going on the feed.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO