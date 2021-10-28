CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is How Coyotes Become Dangerous

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you noticed coyotes getting bolder in their approach to people in urban areas and even in thew wild?. This is an issue we first tackled on these pages in the May 2005 edition in an article entitled, “Coyote Attacks on the Rise.” Dozens of attacks in California and on the...

natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
Fox News

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
UPI News

Mountain lion captured at California condo complex

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in California said they successfully captured a mountain lion that wandered into a condo complex and climbed a tree. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said residents of the Sunrise Palms Condominium Community in Palm Springs contacted authorities Monday morning when they spotted the mountain lion in a back yard.
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: West Texas Black Bear Are Dangerous & on the Move

ALPINE, TX – Texas Parks and Wildlife Biologists have been made aware of an on-going situation involving multiple black bear present near the North Double Diamond community south of Alpine. It is believed the bear are currently displaying behavior typical of hyperphagia (excessive or extreme hunger) as they prepare for the winter season. Reports suggest that these individuals have been attracted to and searching for easily accessible food sources (i.e. pet food, wildlife feeders, livestock feed, etc.).
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn of The Deadliest Animals in South Florida

Miami is known for its sunny skies, palm trees, and beaches. It’s the top destination for the elite, retirees, and students on spring break. Florida has a fabulous year-round climate that invites visitors to enjoy the sunshine and warm weather. Florida also offers plenty of opportunities to explore the state’s natural diversity with abundant water and wildlife habitats.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Puppy mill owner now wants to rid himself of 189 dogs

Wayne County dog breeder Daniel Gingerich is asking a federal judge for permission to transfer all 189 dogs still in his possession to an Indiana organization that claims to be a charitable animal-rescue group. Earlier this week, U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose ordered Gingerich, who is accused of more than 100 violations of Animal […] The post Puppy mill owner now wants to rid himself of 189 dogs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
BobVila

Solved! What Are These Bugs That Look Like Cockroaches in My Home?

Q: I’ve recently come across small, brown bugs that look like cockroaches in my home. What do roaches look like? Could I be dealing with a different type of bug?. A: Unfortunately, bugs that look like cockroaches are a dime a dozen—and just the idea of cockroaches can give many people the shivers. When most people think about cockroaches, they’re usually thinking of the standard American cockroach or the slightly smaller German cockroach. If you’re wondering, “What does a cockroach look like?” you can certainly use the help of the internet to search for a picture of a cockroach. But if you’re not interested in scrolling through photos, here’s what a typical cockroach looks like: Cockroaches are dark brown or black with six legs and a hard outer shell to protect their wings. They have flat, oval-shaped bodies with two long antennae on either side of their heads. But depending on your situation, you could easily be seeing insects such as beetles, waterbugs, bedbugs, crickets, or palmetto bugs.
Wake Up Wyoming

Moose Stomps Dog To Death In Front Of Owners On Hiking Trail

This is just one of those stories that is so heartbreaking in every way, shape and form. Over the past several weeks, there have been an influx in moose encounters all over Colorado due to rutting season (which is basically their mating season) where moose can become more aggressive than usual. It's important to always remember that moose are NOT afraid of people or dogs and that was a painful reminder to the owners of a dog named Arlo who was trampled to death on a hiking trail on Saturday.
KSN News

‘It looked like a baby alligator’: Kansas man talks for first time about prehistoric-catch, as biologists investigate

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man reeled in a prehistoric fish, which some have called a “living fossil,” marking the first time it’s been documented in Kansas, a historic moment for the state. In an exclusive interview with the Kansas Capitol Bureau, Danny Lee “Butch” Smith, the angler who caught the fish, spoke for […]
