As more of us order products to be delivered to our homes, we should be aware of the impact of all those deliveries. We should look at the companies with whom we shop to understand how they are changing to protect the planet. What are they doing to achieve sustainability? Are they using sustainable practices for their products and services? Are they getting goods to consumers sustainably? The answer may lie in electric delivery fleets that collect and report data about how they are driven.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO