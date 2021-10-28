CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Cathedral Girls Soccer Falls at State; Boys Play Tonight

By Jay Caldwell
 7 days ago
The Cathedral girls soccer team lost 4-0 to Winona Cotter Wednesday night in Monticello. Cotter will play Minnehaha...

Cathedral Volleyball Set for Section Semifinals

The Cathedral volleyball team will play in the section 6AA semifinals at Tech High School against top seeded Sauk Centre at 5pm Thursday. The Crusaders are 17-11 and last played Sauk Centre August 27 in the Albany Tournament. Cathedral lost that match 2 games to none. The Crusaders defeated Albany Monday in the Section quarterfinals 3 games to 1. They had lost 2 of 3 previous meetings with Albany this season.
Cathedral Volleyball Advances; Rocori vs. Sauk Rapids Tonight

Cathedral downed Albany 3 games to 1 Monday night in the Section 6AA quarterfinals in Albany. Scores were 25-22, 12-25, 25-19, 25-17. Kayla Sexton had 14 kills and Eleanor Pelzel added 12 kills for the Crusaders. Cathedral will play top seeded Sauk Centre at Tech High School Thursday at 5pm in the Section semifinals. Pequot Lakes will play Milaca at 7pm at Tech in the other semifinal.
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

