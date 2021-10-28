Cathedral Girls Soccer Falls at State; Boys Play Tonight
The Cathedral girls soccer team lost 4-0 to Winona Cotter Wednesday night in Monticello. Cotter will play Minnehaha...1390granitecitysports.com
The Cathedral girls soccer team lost 4-0 to Winona Cotter Wednesday night in Monticello. Cotter will play Minnehaha...1390granitecitysports.com
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0