Review: Ghost Quartet

By Izzy Grout
The Tab
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffortlessly weaving stories and songs spanning as many generations as genres, ‘Ghost Quartet’, the song cycle musical originally written by Dave Malloy, is intimately bought to life by the Fletcher Players. The show is built on feeling. From the warmth of the set (think mysterious paintings, travel trunks and...

