Economy

UK complies with EU trade deal, Johnson’s spokesman says

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Britain is fully in compliance with the rules of its post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, and wants further talks with French and EU officials over why a UK trawler has been detained...

kfgo.com

Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
kfgo.com

China says Europe should not send wrong signals over Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) – Europe should not be sending wrong signals to separatist forces in Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday, after a delegation of the European Union parliament met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen, or it risked harming Sino-EU ties. The European side should correct its mistake, ministry spokesman...
kfgo.com

Johnson’s COVID-19 gambit steers Britain into uncharted winter waters

LONDON (Reuters) – Inside the British hospital that saved Prime Minister Boris Johnson from COVID-19, intensive care nurse Dave Carr just wants out. “We are dead on our feet physically. We are dead on our feet mentally,” he said. “I don’t know how to get out of this mess. I can’t walk away because of the guilt of leaving my colleagues.”
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Brexit demand is impossible and he knows it, says EU vice president

The EU has flat-out rejected a British demand to end any role for European court judges in Northern Ireland. Speaking on Wednesday evening the European Commission's vice president Frans Timmermans said it was “extremely well-known in London” that the demand to ditch the European Court of Justice could not be met.UK Brexit minister Lord Frost has said the ECJ should be replaced with an independent arbitration panel and that it can have no role settling disputes in Northern Ireland.But the EU says this is not possible while Northern Ireland is benefitting from being inside the single market. Under the European...
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

UK accused of 'staggering hypocrisy' as political row stalks COP26

"Shameless." "Sleazy." "Guilty." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced damning headlines on Thursday that cast his government in the worst possible light just as he browbeats world powers to show moral leadership over climate change. The government tore up the rulebook on how parliament polices ethical lapses by its members late on Wednesday after a cross-party standards committee issued an excoriating report on illegal lobbying by Conservative MP Owen Paterson. Rather than endorsing a recommended six-week suspension for Paterson, MPs opted to overhaul parliament's internal disciplinary process. Chris Bryant, the committee's Labour chair, likened the move to Vladimir Putin's Russia with leaders rigging the rules after the event to protect one of their own.
kfgo.com

COVID-19 transmission rates in Europe “grave concern”, WHO Europe head says

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The current rate of COVID-19 transmission in Europe is of “grave concern”, the World Health Organization’s Europe head, Hans Kluge, told a media briefing on Thursday. “The current pace of transmission across the 53 countries of the European Region, is of grave concern,” Kluge said, adding that...
The Independent

Boris Johnson set to deliver worst living standard growth on record, report finds

Boris Johnson's government is on track to deliver the worst growth in living standards over the course of any parliamentary term on record, and incomes are at risk of falling, according to analysis of official figures.Real household disposable incomes are forecast to grow just 0.5 per cent between late 2019 when Mr Johnson won a decisive election victory, and 2024, a report from the Resolution Foundation think tank noted.The annual growth rate of 0.1 per cent forecasted by the Office for Budget Responsibility would make this parliament the worst ever for income growth, behind the 0.3 per cent annual rise...
AFP

German Covid cases soar as WHO warns over Europe deaths

Daily Covid infections hit an all-time high in Germany Thursday as the World Health Organization warned that another 500,000 people could die across Europe with cases once again on the rise.  The WHO's Europe chief expressed "grave concern" over the rising pace of coronavirus infections in Europe, warning that according to "one reliable projection" the current trajectory would mean "another half a million Covid-19 deaths" by February.
The Independent

France frees UK trawler caught up in Channel fishing dispute

A British-registered scallop boat caught up in a post-Brexit spat between the U.K. and France over fishing licenses has been released by French authorities, its owner said Wednesday.Andrew Brown head of public affairs for Macduff Shellfish, which owns the scallop dredger, said the Cornelis Gert Jan had departed Le Havre in northern France. French maritime police seized the vessel off the Normandy coast last week and detained its skipper and crew.The boat, which was detained over a paperwork infraction, has become a symbol of a bigger feud between the U.K. and France over fishing rights in the English...
AFP

Held British trawler leaves France ahead of talks

The British trawler impounded for a week by France in a deepening dispute over fishing rights sailed Wednesday from the French northern port of Le Havre after receiving permission to leave, a day ahead of crunch talks aimed at resolving the standoff . The Cornelis Gert Jan, which is accused of gathering two tons of scallops in French waters without a proper licence, left the port just after 1700 GMT, the correspondent said. The lawyer for the ship's captain, Mathieu Croix, said a court in the nearby city of Rouen had allowed it to leave without posting any financial guarantee. He told AFP that the court had rejected the state's demand that the trawler remain impounded until a 150,000 euro ($175,000) bond was deposited. The vessel's captain Jondy Ward was present in court for the hearing.
kfgo.com

EBRD sees Russian economy growing 3% in 2022, notes sanctions risk

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian economy will grow 3.0% in 2022 after expanding 4.3% this year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday, pointing to geopolitical risks that could cloud the economic outlook. The Russian economy has already recovered to pre-pandemic levels after its sharpest contraction in...
kfgo.com

UK government backs down on plans to rip up corruption rules after sleaze claims

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government on Thursday backtracked on plans to overhaul the system for combating parliamentary corruption after a backlash which included his adviser on ethics calling it a “damaging moment” for democracy. Faced with unhappiness in his own party and headlines accusing the prime...
kfgo.com

EU regulator reviewing data on AstraZeneca COVID-19 booster shots

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator said on Thursday it was in discussions with AstraZeneca over possible authorisation of booster doses of the drugmaker’s COVID-19 vaccine, after it already gave the green light to mRNA booster shots. “AstraZeneca is submitting data to us. Actually today they submitted a new...
kfgo.com

Canada’s trade surplus widens in September

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s trade surplus with the world widened in September, topping analyst expectations, as energy exports outweighed a worsening drop in two-way trade of motor vehicles and parts, data showed on Thursday. The country’s trade surplus was C$1.86 billion ($1.50 billion) in September, ahead of the average analyst...
The Independent

Businesses are becoming increasingly frustrated with Brexit – but Frost can’t solve that

It’s David Frost’s big day out. The unelected Brexit minister has hopped across the channel into enemy territory – that’s what France is in the minds of the Brexity people he pals around with – to talk fishing. In theory, this is aimed at resolving the damaging spat over licences in a tiny, but nonetheless highly symbolic, sector of the economy. It’s a row that most of us probably have only a dim understanding of, and I include (most) politicians in that. In practice… put it this way: given the egg Boris Johnson has managed to get all over his...
94.3 Jack FM

USTR’s Tai says EU trade deal will prevent metals ‘leakage’ from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday the new U.S.-EU steel trade agreement will help address excess metals capacity from China by preventing “leakage” of Chinese steel and aluminum into the U.S. market. “Going forward, the U.S. and the EU will analyze the volume of steel...
AFP

UK PM 'cautiously optimistic' about COP climate deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said humanity was starting to even the score against climate change after a two-day COP26 summit, but warned there was a "very long way to go". He came to Scotland from a G20 meeting in Rome, and en route to Italy had told reporters that if fighting climate change was a game of football, humanity was losing 5-1.
