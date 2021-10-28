CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Food tech company Nick’s raises $100 million in funding round

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish food tech firm Nick’s said on Thursday it had raised $100 million in a funding round led by investment companies Kinnevik, Temasek and Ambrosia Investments. Nick’s, which makes...

kfgo.com

TechCrunch

Paytm raises $1.1 billion from anchor investors in India’s blockbuster IPO

Blackrock, GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Birla MF are among the investors who financed the anchor round, Paytm said in a filing with a local exchange. Bidding for shares of Paytm was oversubscribed by 10 times, according to a person familiar with the matter. With Wednesday’s investment, Paytm has...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Sneaker Brand AllBirds Shares Surge as Trading Starts After IPO

Sustainable-sneaker maker Allbirds (BIRD) - Get Allbirds Report made its stock market debut on Wednesday at $21.21, 41% above their offer price of $15 a share on the Nasdaq. Shares of the San Francisco company at last check surged 62% to $25.30. They've traded on Wednesday at as much as $26.30, up 75%.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Online broker TradeStation to go public via $1.43 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) – Online broker TradeStation Group said on Thursday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that values the combined company at about $1.43 billion. The company intends to use the funds raised to increase its marketing spend in a bid to acquire...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Novartis sells its Roche stake to Roche for $20.7 billion

ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis AG, a shareholder in Roche for more than 20 years, said on Thursday the two Swiss drugmakers had agreed that Roche would buy Novartis’s nearly one-third voting stake in its cross-town rival for $20.7 billion. Novartis has agreed to sell 53.3 million Roche bearer shares for...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

BT to go it alone on fibre build after costs fall

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s BT said it had decided not to bring in a partner to help fund fibre to an addition 5 million premises after a reduction in build costs and strong demand meant it stacked up for the company to invest all the money itself. “The great news...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

RTL Group reports strong 9-month growth on streaming boom

BERLIN (Reuters) – European TV broadcaster RTL reported strong nine-month revenue growth on Thursday, citing continued recovery of TV advertising and growth in streaming businesses, adding it plans to expand its streaming services to music and e-magazines. RTL said nine-month revenue rose 10.3% to 4.47 billion euros ($5.18 billion), compared...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kfgo.com

Indian fintech firm Paytm signs up over 100 institutional investors for IPO

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Ant Group-backed fintech firm Paytm said it has allocated shares worth 82.35 billion rupees ($1.11 billion) to more than 100 institutional investors, including the government of Singapore, ahead of what is expected to be India’s largest stock market listing. Paytm’s offer of up to 183 billion rupees,...
BUSINESS
editorials24.com

African Fintech Giant Raises $150 Million in Funding Round Led by FTX, Firm Now Valued at Over $2 Billion – Fintech Editorials 24

Chipper Cash, one of Africa’s biggest fintechs, recently concluded a Series C extension funding round in which it raised $150 million, a report by Techcrunch has revealed. According to the report, this latest funding round — which was led by Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX — comes barely six months after the fintech startup Chipper Cash was able to raise $100 million in the first Series C funding round.
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Bird CEO eyes further e-scooter expansion after going public

(Reuters) – Electric scooter rental company Bird Rides plans to use most of the cash raised from merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to expand to new cities and grow its business in existing markets, the company’s top executive said. Bird is poised to merge with Switchback II...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

No more 9-5: Puma hopes hybrid work will power U.S. growth

BERLIN (Reuters) – Puma is offering U.S. staff flexibility over when they work and a pandemic-driven redesign of its new North American headquarters, hoping to attract the people the German sportswear company needs to keep up its rapid expansion. Puma, which is growing faster than rivals Nike and Adidas, is...
BERLIN, ND
AlleyWatch

The 10 Largest US Tech Startup Funding Rounds of October 2021

Armed with some data from our friends at CrunchBase, I broke down the largest US startup funding rounds from October 2021. I have included some additional information such as industry, company description, round type, founders, and total equity funding raised to further the analysis. The TechWatch Media Group audience is...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Exclusive-UBS abolishes ranks above managing director – memo

ZURICH (Reuters) – Dozens of senior executives at UBS Group will lose their exalted status as group managing directors as part of a drive to streamline management under Chief Executive Ralph Hamers, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. “To help streamline decision-making and reduce hierarchy, we are simplifying...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Metro Bank shares leap after Carlyle takeover approach

Metro Bank has confirmed that it has received a takeover approach from US private equity giant Carlyle Shares in the company soared by more than a third shortly after the announcementThe challenger bank said it has engaged with Carlyle over the possible offer, following reports by Bloomberg but advised shareholders to take no further action.“This announcement does not amount to a firm intention to make an offer… and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms nor structure on which any offer might be made,” Metro Bank added.Carlyle now has a...
BUSINESS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Construction tech company Mosaic raises funding to fuel expansion

Mosaic, a construction technology platform, announced a $44 million Series B funding round from Peak State Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Innovation Endeavors, and Building Ventures, among others, bringing Mosaic’s total funding to date to $68.75 million. Mosaic’s platform and team serve as a tech-enabled general contractor for production-scale residential...
CONSTRUCTION
zycrypto.com

NFT Labs Raises $1.9M In Private Funding Round For Its Marketplace

NFT Labs is happy to announce it has completed its funding round, raising about $1.97 million for the ITSMYNE marketplace. As per the announcement, NFT Labs raised $1,062,600 during its private round that saw the participation of various investors, including BlockStart Ventures, Shima Capital, Oracles Investment Group, CyberFi, AU21 Capital, Kangaroo Capital, and many others.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
SOFTWARE

