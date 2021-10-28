CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastercard’s third-quarter profit soars 60% on spending recovery

By Thomson Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Mastercard Inc reported a nearly 60% rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, spurred by an improvement in domestic spending and a healthy recovery in cross-border spending. The payments giant’s net...

RTL Group reports strong 9-month growth on streaming boom

BERLIN (Reuters) – European TV broadcaster RTL reported strong nine-month revenue growth on Thursday, citing continued recovery of TV advertising and growth in streaming businesses, adding it plans to expand its streaming services to music and e-magazines. RTL said nine-month revenue rose 10.3% to 4.47 billion euros ($5.18 billion), compared...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Online broker TradeStation to go public via $1.43 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) – Online broker TradeStation Group said on Thursday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that values the combined company at about $1.43 billion. The company intends to use the funds raised to increase its marketing spend in a bid to acquire...
BUSINESS
U.S. labor costs surge in the third quarter; productivity falls sharply

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. unit labor costs surged in the third quarter, while productivity declined at its sharpest pace since 1981, adding to signs that high inflation could last for a while. The Labor Department said on Thursday that unit labor costs, the price of labor per single unit of...
BUSINESS
#Reuters#Mastercard Inc#Ibes#Refinitiv
Howmet Aerospace shares fall premarket after revenue miss and guidance that lags consensus

Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares slid 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the former unit of Pittsburgh-based Arconic missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered guidance that lagged consensus. The company posed net income of $27 million, or 6 cents a share, down from $74 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding special items, the company had EPS of 27 cents a share, ahead of the 25 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 13% to $1.28 billion, missing the $1.30 billion FactSet consensus. "Third quarter 2021 marked the start of the commercial aerospace recovery,...
MARKETS
Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Activision Blizzard Reports Solid Q3 Earnings but Grim Q4 Outlook Worries Investors

John Freeman, VP of equity research at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to break down factors weighing on video game publisher Activision Blizzard as it deals with the fallout from delayed releases and sexual harassment scandals. While not great for business, Freeman also questioned if the issues of the toxic corporate culture could have had an impact on title delays as well.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Enterprise Products Partners reports third-quarter profit

Enterprise Products Partners reported a profitable third quarter stemming from the recovery of the global economy and an increase in demand and prices for crude oil and other energy products. The Houston pipeline company on Tuesday said it earned a $1.15 billion profit in the third quarter, compared to a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Expeditors stock jumps after big profit and revenue beats, as demand continues to outstrip capacity

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. jumped 2.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air and ocean freight company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that nearly doubled and beat expectations, as demand continued to outstrip available capacity. Net income rose to $359.1 million, or $2.09 a share, from $191.7 million, or $1.12 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.79. Revenue grew 83.9% to $4.32 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.69 billion. Airfreight services revenue rose 65.6% to $1.63 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.47 billion, ocean freight and...
STOCKS
San Ramon’s Chevron quarterly profits soar to 8-year high amid oil & natgas rally

On Friday, Chevron Corp., the San Ramon, California-headquartered second-largest oil company in the United States, had reported an eight-year high Q3, 2021 profit amid a latest leg of upsurge in oil alongside natgas prices, while a substantial scale of pick-up in the outputs coupled with a recoup in motor fuel demands had boosted the American multinational oil Supermajor’s refining margins.
SAN RAMON, CA
LyondellBasell posts third-quarter profit

LyondellBasell, with dual headquarters in Houston and Rotterdam, on Friday said profit and revenues rose in the third quarter. The chemical company said it made $1.76 billion in the third quarter, compared with a $114 million profit during the same period a year earlier. Revenue nearly doubled, to $12.7 billion from $6.8 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Angry Birds maker Rovio's third quarter profit jumps

(Reuters) - Shares of Finnish game maker Rovio , best known for its Angry Birds franchise, soared on Thursday after the company reported a jump in third-quarter profits boosted by Angry Birds Friends’ best quarter in four years. The shares were up 15.9% at 1241 GMT, on track for their...
VIDEO GAMES
China’s AgBank posts 14% third-quarter profit increase

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank), the country’s third-biggest lender by assets, reported a 14% increase in third-quarter profit as banks steadily recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Net profit rose to 64.4 billion yuan ($10.07 billion) for the July-September quarter from 56.5 billion a...
WORLD
Consumer demand for residential pools boosts Hayward's third-quarter profit

Homeowners’ focus on enhancing their residences during the COVID-19 pandemic by adding a pool continues to deliver a sales surge for Hayward Holdings Inc. The company reported Wednesday a more-than-threefold increase in third-quarter net income to $50.3 million. Adjusted net income was $64.1 million. It is Hayward’s second full quarterly...
BUSINESS

