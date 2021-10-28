CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosmo Films posts 96 pc growth in quarterly EPS

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Cosmo Films, a global leader in films for packaging, labelling, lamination and synthetic paper and an emerging player in speciality chemicals, polymers and pet care has declared its financial results for the quarter ended September 2021 which stated that their Earning Per Share (EPS) was...

