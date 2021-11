Did your parents examine your Halloween candy before allowing you to have at all-things fun-sized? For many, the idea that the candy given out to trick-or-treaters may potentially be compromised is nothing new. Stories of razor blades stuffed inside Snickers bars, arsenic in Fun Dip and THC-laden gummy bears posing as Haribo have made their way into our collective consciousness. Yet you may be surprised to learn that these supposed horror stories are far more fiction than fact.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO