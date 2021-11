(Undated) — Lori Loughlin is paying the college tuition of two students as she attempts to put her role in the college admissions scandal behind her. The “Full House” actress is covering the costs of tuition and expenses for two students at a cost of more than 500-thousand dollars. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were sent to prison for their part in the scandal, after paying bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin spent two months behind bars, while Giannulli was released in April after serving five months.

