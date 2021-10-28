CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell CEO defends strategy against breakup-minded activist investor

By Laura Hurst, Javier Blas on
 8 days ago

LONDON (Bloomberg) --Royal Dutch Shell Plc mounted a robust defense against activist investor Dan Loeb’s bid to split the company, and pension funds that are dumping its shares, saying the company’s integration of oil, gas and renewables is key to delivering the energy transition. The energy giant’s CEO is...

#Renewable Energy#Energy System#Bloomberg#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#Third Point Capital Llc#The European Union#Abp#European
